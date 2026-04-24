PEPE Coin Faces Selling Pressure as Market Sentiment Weakens

Pepe coin has experienced a significant price decline accompanied by decreasing Open Interest and trading volume, signaling weak market sentiment and a potential for further downside. Analysis suggests traders should consider selling or shorting the asset.

Pepe coin has experienced a notable downturn in the last 24 hours, shedding 4.1% of its value. This decline is compounded by a 10% reduction in Open Interest and a nearly 20% decrease in daily trading volume, as reported by CoinMarketCap.

The simultaneous drop in Open Interest and price suggests a weakening of market sentiment, indicating that speculators are increasingly inclined to exit their positions rather than anticipate a price recovery. This lack of confidence is evident in the limited capital inflow observed when the price dipped to a local support level of $0.0000037 in the Futures market.

Data from CryptoQuant further reinforces this bearish outlook, revealing that the 90-day Futures Taker CVD (Cumulative Volume Delta) has been consistently seller-dominated over the past month, despite a gradual increase. This persistent seller dominance signals a prevailing bias towards selling PEPE rather than accumulating it. Analyzing the price trends of PEPE reveals a bearish swing structure established following the market correction in February.

The price reached a low of $0.0000031 on February 6th, a level that has held as support since then. This pattern mirrors that of other prominent memecoins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. PEPE has consistently struggled to overcome the $0.0000040 resistance level, facing rejection from this supply zone as recently as the past week.

Current momentum indicators offer little encouragement for bulls, with the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) remaining below -0.05 for much of the recent period, indicating sustained capital outflows. This reinforces the recommendation for traders to consider selling or initiating short positions on PEPE contracts. A significant cluster of short liquidations exists between $0.00000416 and $0.00000450, suggesting this range could be targeted for a liquidity sweep before a further bearish trend develops.

Alternatively, viewing the market within a range of $0.0000032 to $0.0000040 suggests that a breakout above the high end of this range would be viewed with skepticism unless accompanied by substantial and sustained buying pressure and significant capital inflows. Until such conditions are met, a prudent strategy for traders would be to await a potential bounce towards $0.0000045 to execute sell orders.

The recent performance of PEPE is characterized by an outflow of speculators, driven by a broader weakening of sentiment within the memecoin market. While a pessimistic market environment could potentially trigger a 'disbelief rally' – a short-term price increase fueled by short covering – this rally is unlikely to extend significantly beyond the $0.0000045 level. The underlying fundamentals and technical indicators suggest a continued bearish bias.

The combination of declining Open Interest, seller-dominated CVD, and persistent capital outflows paints a concerning picture for PEPE holders. The resistance at $0.0000040 continues to prove formidable, and the potential for a liquidity sweep in the $0.00000416-$0.00000450 range further supports the likelihood of continued downward pressure.

Therefore, a cautious approach, prioritizing risk management and considering short-term selling opportunities, appears to be the most rational strategy for navigating the current market conditions for PEPE. The lack of strong buying pressure at key support levels underscores the fragility of any potential recovery, and traders should remain vigilant for further signs of weakness





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