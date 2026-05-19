Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City tenure might come to an end with Enzo Maresca as the leading contender to take over

Reports suggest that Pep Guardiola’s tenure at Manchester City might be nearing its end. The leading contender to take over the club is Enzo Maresca, the former Chelsea manager who was previously assistant to Guardiola.

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola ’s record-breaking, 10-year tenure at Manchester City might be coming to a close, according to reports in the British media.

City wouldn’t comment on stories from outlets including national broadcaster the BBC and the Daily Mail that the 55-year-old Guardiola is expected to leave the club at the end of this season. He has a year left on his contract. Enzo Maresca, the former Chelsea manager who was previously assistant to Guardiola at City, is the leading contender to take over, according to the BBC. There was no immediate response from Maresca’s representatives when contacted by The Associated Press





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Pep Guardiola Manchester City Enzo Maresca Leading Contender Assistant Trophy-Winning Period Premier League-Champions League-FA Cup Treble German Bundesliga Team (2013-16) Spanish La Liga Team (2008-12) Bookmaker's Trophy Confed Cup Copa Del Rey Russian Premier League Manchester United Arsenal Bournemouth Case With The Premier League Punishment Chelsea Italian Premier League Champions League Leicester City

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