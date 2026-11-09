Police boost patrols in Ormstown, Que., after string of suspected arsons

Police are increasing patrols in Ormstown, Que., after a string of suspected arsons, including two at Sara Pizzeria, shook the small community. Quebec's domestic security minister visited Monday to offer support and promised more officers.

Police will step up patrols in Ormstown, Que. , after a string of suspected arsons shook the small community about 70 kilometres southwest of Montreal.

The increased presence aims to support residents after Sara Pizzeria was reduced to rubble on Sunday morning. It is the latest alleged attack on restaurants located within metres of each other on a small street called rue Lambton. Summer Eastwood, a lifelong Ormstown resident and owner of the nearby Taverne de la Ferme, a few blocks from the scene, said the situation is frightening. She said it is scary both as a citizen and as a business owner.

Also read Suspected arson destroys Ormstown pizzeria in fourth suspicious fire this year

Second suspicious fire at Sara Pizzeria

She added this is not the kind of environment people want to be living in, and it is very disconcerting not to know who is behind these attacks in an otherwise peaceful and supportive community. Police said this is the second suspicious fire at Sara Pizzeria this month. Last week, a 27-year-old man was arrested moments after the first incident. He was suspected of throwing a Molotov cocktail at the restaurant.

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He remains in custody. The recent fires follow one in September at an Italian restaurant doors away on rue Lambton and a July fire at another pizzeria across the street. No one has been injured in any of the suspected arsons. Ormstown Fire Chief Michael Greig, who has been a firefighter in town for 17 years, said this is the first time since he has been in the department that they have had a serious problem like this.

Mayor calls for provincial government help

Ormstown Mayor Philippe Besombes called on the provincial government to help his town. He said it is very difficult because they are a little community, and people do not understand what happened. Quebec Minister of Domestic Security Guy Jr. Lapointe, a former police officer, travelled to Ormstown on Monday to meet with the mayor and reassure the population. Lapointe said after the meeting that they are seeing more and more violent situations in regions, whether it is fires or arsons.

He said they are there for support, to have citizens feel safer. He said it is very important and that they said they would have more police officers. He said they will do that and are working on it presently. Arsons targeting restaurants in Montreal and other major cities are frequently linked to extortion attempts and organized crime.

Police have not confirmed criminal links

However, the Surete du Quebec, which is investigating the Ormstown fires, has not confirmed any links to criminal organizations or evidence of extortion. The investigation continues as police work to determine whether the fires are connected. Eastwood, a 20-year veteran of the restaurant industry, said her specialty is welcoming guests and offering diners top-tier service. She said she is not a security expert.

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She said she really hopes the government is going to step up and look out for restaurant owners. She said she does not think it is the job of restaurant owners to protect their businesses. She added that Ormstown remains one of the most beautiful places in Quebec, filled with warm and welcoming people, and she hopes people know that the arsons do not reflect the spirit of her town.