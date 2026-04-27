Penticton Councillor James Miller's Trial Begins, Immediately Adjourned

The trial of Penticton City Councillor James Miller, facing six historical sex crime charges, began in Sarnia, Ontario, on April 27, 2026, but was quickly adjourned following a private discussion. The case involves allegations from Miller's time as a youth sports coach in the 1990s. A second trial is scheduled for May 19th. Miller has been on paid leave from city council for 20 months.

The legal proceedings against Penticton City Councillor James Miller commenced in Sarnia, Ontario, on Monday, April 27, 2026, but were swiftly paused following confidential discussions between the prosecution, defence counsel, and Justice Jason Howie.

Miller is currently facing six charges related to alleged historical sexual offenses dating back to his time as a youth sports coach in the 1990s. The charges include three counts of sexual interference involving individuals under the age of sixteen, two counts of invitation to sexual touching also involving minors, and one count of sexual assault.

The courtroom was cleared of potential witnesses during the discussion that prompted the adjournment, and a publication ban was immediately put in place to prevent reporting on the specifics of that conversation. The trial was subsequently adjourned to April 28th, leaving the details surrounding the pause shrouded in legal confidentiality. This case marks a significant moment in the ongoing legal saga that began with Miller’s arrest in August 2024.

For the past twenty months, Miller has been on paid leave from his duties as a Penticton City Councillor, a situation that has drawn scrutiny and raised questions about the responsibilities of elected officials facing serious criminal allegations. Simultaneously, he has been relegated to administrative desk duty at the Penticton Herald, where he holds the position of managing editor.

The Okanagan Newspaper Group, which owns the Herald, has been providing coverage of the trial, navigating the complexities of reporting on a case involving one of its own employees. The separation of charges into two distinct trials reflects the nature of the allegations and the desire to ensure a fair and thorough examination of each claim.

The first trial focuses on a specific set of claimants, while the second, scheduled to begin on May 19th, will address allegations brought forth by a separate group of individuals. This division suggests a substantial body of evidence and a complex legal landscape. The initial appearance of Miller in person at the Ontario Court of Justice signals the formal start of the judicial process, despite the immediate interruption.

The implications of these proceedings extend beyond the courtroom, impacting the community of Penticton and raising broader questions about accountability and trust in public office. The length of Miller’s paid leave has already sparked debate, with some residents calling for his resignation or suspension without pay, regardless of the trial’s outcome. The allegations themselves are deeply concerning, particularly given Miller’s role as a youth sports coach, a position of authority and trust.

The publication ban, while standard procedure in such cases, adds to the public’s frustration and desire for transparency. The upcoming trials will undoubtedly be closely watched, not only by those directly involved but also by the wider community, who are seeking answers and a resolution to this troubling situation. The focus now shifts to the continuation of the trial on April 28th, where the Crown will likely begin presenting its case and witnesses will be called to testify.

The outcome of these trials will have profound consequences for Miller’s future, both personally and professionally, and will serve as a critical test of the justice system’s ability to address allegations of historical sexual offenses. The case highlights the importance of safeguarding vulnerable individuals and ensuring that those in positions of power are held accountable for their actions





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