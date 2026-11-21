U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a classified memo restricting military cooperation with Canada, the Pentagon confirmed, saying engagements must advance U.S. defence objectives. Canada says its defence collaboration with Washington continues.

U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has imposed new restrictions on military cooperation with Canada, according to U.S. media reports, as the Pentagon said it is refocusing the relationship around American defence priorities.

Hegseth Imposes Classified Military Restrictions

The directive was issued in a classified memo circulated last week, The Washington Post reported Friday, citing officials familiar with the decision. The precise scope of the restrictions was unclear, and the Post said it had not seen the memo. The report was published on November 21, 2026, and cites officials who spoke about the classified guidance. Hegseth had been traveling in the region, speaking to journalists at a military air base in Bogota, Colombia, on Wednesday, November 18, 2026.

Also read Hegseth reportedly moves to restrict defence ties with Canada, but Ottawa sees no change

Asked about the report, chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell told AFP that the Department of War is taking steps to ensure its engagements with Canada advance tangible U.S. defence objectives and ultimately support a reinvigorated defence relationship. Parnell said Washington is prioritizing opportunities for bilateral cooperation to strengthen the defence of the Americas, while supporting Canada's ability to meet NATO obligations. He did not detail the specific restrictions contained in the memo.

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Parnell added that the guidance does not impact defence intelligence cooperation, the binational NORAD command, or cooperation through NATO. NORAD is the joint U.S.-Canadian command responsible for monitoring and defending North American airspace. The reported restrictions come amid strained relations between the longtime allies under U.S. President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly suggested Canada should become the 51st U.S. state. Trump has imposed tariffs on Canadian goods and criticized Ottawa's defence spending.

Carney Rejects US Annexation Claims

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has firmly rejected any suggestion of annexation. The Trump administration has devoted considerable military and diplomatic resources over the past year to fighting drug trafficking in Latin America, and has also consistently complained of NATO allies not spending enough on defence. Canada's Ministry of National Defence, when reached for comment on the Washington Post report, said in a statement that it would not speculate on media reports of this nature.

The statement, shared by spokesman Tony Wright, said Canada and the United States have a long history of defence cooperation built on a shared commitment to continental defence and protecting collective security around the globe. It said this collaborative work continues. The full contents and specific scope of Hegseth's memo remain unclear, and it was not known which military engagements or programs would be affected. The Post said it had not reviewed the document directly.

Pentagon Aligns Engagement With US Objectives

The Pentagon's public comments focused on aligning engagements with U.S. defence objectives while preserving key channels such as NORAD, intelligence sharing, and NATO cooperation. The restrictions arrive as Washington pushes allies to increase defence spending and as the Trump administration prioritizes efforts against drug trafficking in Latin America. Canada has faced tariffs and repeated criticism of its defence spending. Canadian officials did not confirm or deny the reported memo, saying they would not speculate on media reports.

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They emphasized the continuing nature of defence collaboration between the two countries.