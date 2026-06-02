Pentagon Labels Press Office as Classified Space, Barring Journalists

The U.S. Defense Department redesignated its press office as a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility, citing the presence of speechwriters handling classified material. This move further restricts media access and escalates tensions between the Trump administration and major news organizations, which have filed lawsuits challenging new Pentagon press rules.

In another of a series of moves restricting media access at the Pentagon , the U.S. Defense Department has declared that its press office is now a classified space and therefore inaccessible to journalists.

Acting Pentagon press secretary Joel Valdez confirmed the move on social media, stating that there was nothing controversial about it because speechwriters who use classified material are now occupying the office. The Pentagon Press Office has been redesignated as a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility due to speechwriters from the Office of the Secretary of War sharing the facility, Valdez wrote.

These speechwriters routinely handle classified material, and as a result, journalists will no longer be permitted to enter the office space. This latest action, first reported by The Washington Post, takes place against a backdrop of escalating tensions between the U.S. media and the second Trump administration, conflicts that have played out in both public arenas and the courts.

Major news organizations including The New York Times, The Associated Press, and Fox News have declared they will not sign new Pentagon press rules introduced by U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, arguing that the measures threaten core journalistic protections. For years, Pentagon reporters have held credentials granting them wide movement in the building as they sought to interact with press officials.

However, in October of last year, most news outlets turned in their access badges and walked out of the Pentagon rather than agree to government-imposed restrictions on their work. The New York Times sued the Defense Department on May 18 for the second time in five months, asserting that a requirement for journalists to be escorted while on Pentagon grounds violates the First Amendment and is an unconstitutional attempt to prevent independent reporting on military affairs.

The paper stated it filed the additional lawsuit after first suing the Pentagon in December over new rules imposed by Hegseth. The new lawsuit challenges an interim policy that the Pentagon hastily implemented after a federal judge ruled in The Times's favor in its original lawsuit. This new policy includes the requirement that journalists be accompanied by escorts at all times while in the Pentagon.

It was implemented in March following a ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Paul L. Friedman that struck down earlier restrictions. The following month, the judge ruled that the interim policy violated his March order.

However, the escort policy remains in place after an appeals court stayed part of Friedman's ruling while the government appeals. The ongoing legal battles highlight a fundamental conflict between the Pentagon's desire for control over information and the media's constitutional right to report on government activities. The redesignation of the press office as a classified facility is the latest step in a broader pattern of restricting access, raising concerns about transparency and accountability in military affairs.

Journalists and press freedom advocates argue that such measures undermine the public's right to know, while Pentagon officials insist that national security concerns justify the limitations. As the situation evolves, the relationship between the media and the military continues to deteriorate, with significant implications for democratic governance and the free press





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