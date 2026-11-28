Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth terminates a 2014 agreement with Brown University, citing ideological conflicts and a desire to refocus military education on combat readiness rather than diversity initiatives.

The United States Department of War, led by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, has officially terminated its academic partnership with Brown University. The decision marks the end of a 2014 Research and Education Memorandum of Agreement that previously facilitated collaboration between the Ivy League institution and the U.S. military educational system.

End of Ideological Collaboration Framework

Hegseth announced the termination of the relationship during a speech delivered on November 9, explicitly linking the move to broader concerns about the ideological influence within professional military education. The Secretary of Defense stated that the partnership was an example of progressive ideological influence that needed to be dismantled to serve the national interest.

Also read University of Calgary Launches Game for Neurodivergent Students

The Defense Secretary argued that Brown University consistently prioritized political agendas over core military training objectives. He claimed that the institution demonstrated a level of ideological stridency that exceeded even prestigious competitors like Columbia University or Harvard University in one specific direction.

This move is part of a larger initiative to overhaul how the armed forces prepare their officers. Hegseth emphasized that the goal is to redirect service colleges away from what he described as critical theory and the corrosive apparatus of diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

Advertisement

Military Focus on War Fighting Readiness

The primary objective of this educational shift is to return the focus of military training to its foundational purpose. Hegseth stated that the Department of War wants to prepare officers specifically to fight and win wars, rather than engaging in civilian-centric academic exercises.

By ending the relationship with Brown, the Department of War aims to break a paradigm that it believes has civilianized military education. The Secretary of Defense maintained that this change was long past due and necessary to restore proper professional standards within the armed forces.

The terminated agreement involved various collaborative activities that had been in place for over a decade. These activities included faculty research conferences, an annual lecture series, and visiting fellowships designed to address national security concerns through academic exchange.

University Disputes Characterization of Ties

Brown University has strongly contested the characterization of its relationship with the Naval War College. The university argues that it has consistently supported the core missions of the U.S. Armed Forces rather than imposing external ideological views.

Campus spokesperson Brian Clark issued a statement affirming that Brown has repeatedly demonstrated its commitment to supporting the education, research, and service missions of the military. Clark highlighted that the partnership was built on mutual respect and shared strategic goals.

Advertisement

The spokesperson noted that the university maintained multiple layers of partnership with the Naval War College over the past 15 years. These layers included collaborative research initiatives and teaching exchanges that focused on practical national security issues.

Lack of Transparency Regarding Funding Details

Questions remain regarding the financial specifics of the terminated agreement. Sources indicate that there were inquiries about how much funding was involved in the partnership and what specific curricula and educational activities it entailed.

The Pentagon has declined to provide additional details about the program's funding. Spokesperson Joshua Wick refused to comment on the financial aspects or the specific operational details of the collaboration with Brown University.

It remains unclear whether other military institutions will face similar scrutiny under the new administration's educational policies. The Defense Secretary's actions signal a significant shift in how civilian academic partners are evaluated for their alignment with military operational goals.