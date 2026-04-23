Pension Commutation vs. Retention: A Retiree's Dilemma

A 61-year-old retiree with a $1.3 million defined benefit pension seeks advice on whether to commute it to a LIRA, considering their spouse's age, additional retirement funds, and long-term financial goals. Expert guidance highlights the importance of evaluating health, life expectancy, survivor benefits, investment strategies, and tax implications.

A retiree is contemplating a significant financial decision: whether to commute their defined benefit pension of approximately $1.3 million, receiving a lump sum of $900,000 into a Locked-In Retirement Account ( LIRA ), or to retain the pension with its guaranteed, though non-inflation-indexed, annual payments and limited survivor benefits.

This decision is further complicated by the retiree’s age (61), their spouse being 10 years younger (51), and additional retirement income sources including a $150,000 cash bonus, $60,000 in accrued vacation and sick time, and existing RRSP contribution room totaling $160,000 ($100,000 for the retiree and $60,000 for their spouse). The core question revolves around maximizing retirement income and ensuring financial security for both the retiree and their spouse, considering potential longevity and estate planning implications.

According to a portfolio manager at Watson Investments, the optimal choice hinges on a thorough evaluation of several factors. First, the retiree must assess the value of the guaranteed annual pension income, their personal health and life expectancy, and the adequacy of the survivor benefit provided by the pension plan. If a shorter life expectancy is anticipated, commuting the pension might be advantageous.

However, with a younger spouse who will rely on survivor benefits for a potentially extended period, retaining the pension becomes a more complex consideration. A crucial step involves comparing the income that could be generated from the $900,000 LIRA (plus approximately $200,000 after taxes) against the annual payments from the defined benefit pension. The LIRA is subject to specific withdrawal restrictions before age 55 and must be converted to a Life Income Fund (LIF) by age 71.

The retiree could potentially unlock a portion of the LIRA based on maximum pensionable earnings and transfer it to an RRSP or Registered Retirement Income Fund (RRIF) for greater withdrawal flexibility. Naming the spouse as the beneficiary of the LIRA, RRSP, or RRIF allows for a tax-free rollover upon the retiree’s death, a benefit not available with the defined benefit pension, which ceases payments after the spouse’s passing.

Effective investment management and a well-defined tax withdrawal strategy are paramount to maximizing income and ensuring a substantial inheritance for the spouse and subsequent heirs. Beyond the pension decision, the retiree has opportunities to optimize their overall retirement income strategy. Maximizing RRSP contributions, potentially through a spousal RRSP, is recommended, particularly given the retiree’s higher income bracket.

Once RRSP contribution room is exhausted, utilizing Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSAs) for investing the remaining lump sums and associated tax refunds is advised, allowing for tax-free growth and withdrawals. Naming the spouse as the TFSA’s successor holder and establishing contingent beneficiaries for all accounts are essential estate planning steps. The complexity and significant financial implications of these decisions underscore the importance of seeking professional financial planning advice before making any final choices.

The retiree’s situation requires a holistic approach that considers not only current income needs but also long-term financial security, tax optimization, and estate planning goals. Careful consideration of all available options and expert guidance will be crucial to achieving the best possible outcome for both the retiree and their spouse





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