Penguins Avoid Elimination with Game 5 Win Over Flyers

The Pittsburgh Penguins kept their playoff hopes alive with a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 5, cutting the series deficit to 3-2. Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang led the charge, while Elmer Soderblom and Connor Dewar also scored. The series now shifts to Philadelphia for Game 6, where the Flyers will aim to close out the series.

The Pittsburgh Penguins staged a dramatic comeback in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia Flyers , securing a 3-2 victory to avoid elimination for the second time in 48 hours.

Elmer Soderblom, Connor Dewar, and Kris Letang scored for the Penguins, while Sidney Crosby contributed two assists despite an injury scare. The win narrowed the Flyers' series lead to 3-2, setting up a crucial Game 6 in Philadelphia. The game began with a fast-paced intensity, a departure from the low-scoring affairs of the previous four matches. Soderblom opened the scoring just 2:45 into the game, capitalizing on a pass from Anthony Mantha.

Dewar extended the lead early in the second period with a precise shot over Flyers goaltender Dan Vladar’s shoulder. However, the Flyers responded quickly, with Alex Bump scoring just 12 seconds later and Travis Sanheim tying the game midway through the second period. Crosby, who had limped off earlier after taking a shot to his left knee, returned to the ice and played a pivotal role in regaining the lead for Pittsburgh.

His pass set up Letang, whose shot deflected off Vladar and into the net, giving the Penguins a lead they would not relinquish. With the series shifting back to Philadelphia, the Flyers now face the pressure of closing out a series that has seen the Penguins rally from a 3-0 deficit. The Penguins, buoyed by their recent performances, will look to continue their momentum and force a decisive Game 7





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NHL Playoffs Pittsburgh Penguins Philadelphia Flyers Sidney Crosby Kris Letang

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