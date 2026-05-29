Pendle Continues to Weaken as Bearish Sentiment Spreads Across Derivatives Markets

Pendle's price has been sliding away from its previous recovery structure, with sellers regaining control beneath the broader $2.16 resistance level. The sharp increase in trading volume and negative funding rates reflect growing confidence from bearish traders, who are increasingly targeting further downside continuation.

Pendle plunged 14.19% over the last 24 hours while trading volume climbed 24.9% to $66.74 million. The sharp increase in volume reflected growing participation from traders reacting to the breakdown pressure around the $1.50 region.

Market capitalization also dropped to $262.93 million as bearish sentiment continued spreading across the broader derivatives market. However, the decline did not emerge from weak activity conditions because participation actually accelerated during the correction phase. Binance top trader positioning also leaned heavily bearish as 61.62% of accounts remained short on Pendle while only 38.38% stayed long. The Long/Short Ratio dropped toward 0.62, showing that bearish conviction strengthened considerably during the latest correction phase.

Traders appeared increasingly positioned for additional downside continuation instead of expecting a recovery rebound above nearby resistance levels. Short positioning also expanded while price weakness accelerated, reinforcing the broader negative sentiment surrounding Pendle's short-term structure.

However, crowded bearish positioning occasionally creates unstable conditions whenever the price begins reclaiming important levels unexpectedly. If buyers regained control above the broken support area near $1.45, overly aggressive short exposure could eventually fuel liquidation-driven volatility. Until then, bearish positioning continued dominating directional expectations across Binance derivatives activity. The daily chart showed price sliding away from the previous recovery structure while sellers regained control beneath the broader $2.16 resistance level.

Earlier rebound attempts had already stalled near the upper resistance zone before the latest rejection accelerated downside pressure again. Directional Movement Index readings also continued favoring sellers as ADX climbed toward 34.96 while the -DI line held firmly above +DI. The +DI reading remained near 17.66, whereas -DI stayed elevated around 21.40, confirming that bearish control strengthened throughout the correction phase. If sellers maintained current pressure levels, Pendle could revisit the major $1.00 demand zone before buyers regained structural control.

OI-Weighted Funding Rate data also turned deeply negative as the metric dropped toward -0.0328%, highlighting growing dominance from short traders across derivatives markets. Negative funding conditions usually emerge whenever bearish traders aggressively pay premiums to maintain downside exposure during volatile phases. The latest funding decline aligned closely with the sharp increase in bearish positioning observed across Binance's top trader accounts.

However, extremely negative funding conditions occasionally signal overcrowded short activity whenever sentiment becomes excessively one-sided. This setup could eventually create conditions for sudden short-covering rallies if buyers unexpectedly reclaim nearby resistance zones. Until that shift emerges, derivatives activity continued favoring bearish positioning as traders increasingly targeted further downside continuation. To sum up, Pendle continued showing clear bearish weakness as price lost the important $1.45 support while short exposure intensified across derivatives markets.

Rising trading volume, negative funding rates, and dominant short positioning all reflected growing confidence from sellers during the latest correction phase. Pendle could continue drifting toward the critical $1.00 support region before stronger recovery conditions emerged





CryptoAmb / 🏆 22. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pendle Bearish Sentiment Derivatives Markets Trading Volume Negative Funding Rates

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ONE level stands between bearish continuation and recoverySKYAI faced growing bearish pressure as traders reduced exposure and short positioning intensified further.

Read more »

‘Historically a solid sign’ – Why crypto’s bearish crowd may be wrongAt the same time, the current state of the crypto market casts doubt on Bitcoin's ability to withstand growing pessimism.

Read more »

Short sales on the TSX: What bearish investors are betting againstA look at popular targets over the past month

Read more »

Bitcoin's bearish descent deepens as oversold signals mount.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .

Read more »