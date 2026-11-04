Ducks score four special-teams goals in 5-4 win over Canucks

Cutter Gauthier recorded back-to-back hat tricks as the Anaheim Ducks beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-4 on Tuesday, scoring three power-play goals and one short-handed goal.

Cutter Gauthier recorded hat tricks in back-to-back games and the Anaheim Ducks scored four special-teams goals en route to a 5-4 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday in Vancouver.

Gauthier buried a pair of power-play goals and added an even-strength tally in the third period. He is the first player in Anaheim franchise history to record hat tricks in consecutive games. He also became the first NHL player to record multiple power-play goals in three straight games. After going nine games without scoring, the 22-year-old American has eight goals in his last three games, six of which came with his team up a man.

Also read Gauthier scores three, Anaheim Ducks hold off Vancouver Canucks for 5-4 win

Ducks Power Play Efficiency Drives Win

Anaheim went 3-for-3 with the man advantage during the game and added a short-handed goal early in the second period. The Ducks, now 7-7-1, boast the league's best power play at 38 per cent efficiency, with 10 power-play goals on 12 chances over their last three games. It is obviously pretty cool, Gauthier said of setting a franchise record. Kind of surprised some of those other legends before me have not done that with how good they were.

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And obviously a really special moment, but really happy we got the two wins and we can keep this thing going. Beckett Sennecke recorded four assists on Tuesday and said the top power-play unit has a new sense of confidence. I feel like as a group, every time we go out there, we think we are going to score, the winger said. So that is a big change from last year.

We kind of had a couple power play struggles throughout the year, but we are rolling pretty hot right now. Gauthier's two power-play tallies came off near identical plays where he dished off to Sennecke, stationed near the goal line, then got the puck back inside the faceoff circle and sent a one-timer flying in past Canucks goalie Kevin Lankinen. Anaheim's power-play coach Jay Woodcroft pointed out the move could work against Vancouver, Gauthier said.

Canucks Penalty Kill Struggles Against Anaheim

He gave me a little nod as I was skating through the line there, said the winger. Very good hockey mind behind the bench, and we are super lucky to have him. Vancouver's penalty kill has been problematic this season and currently sits second last in the league at 63.2 per cent, ahead of only the Los Angeles Kings at 61.5 per cent. The Canucks knew they would face a potent power play but could not stop it.

Obviously special teams were the difference tonight, said Canucks winger Jake DeBrusk, who scored twice including a power-play tally. We are taking penalties in the offensive zone, hooking, holdings, just bad penalties at bad times, and it is costing us. It has cost us the whole year. And that is on everyone in the room.

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They obviously have good players, I think that everyone knows that across the league, DeBrusk said of the Ducks. So whatever power play you see is going to have their best players on the ice, and they made us pay in that respect. Some of Vancouver's personnel disagreed with one call made by the on-ice officials Tuesday.

Controversial Call Sparks Canucks Offense Debate

Liam Ohgren chased down Jackson LaCombe inside the Ducks zone late in the first period, picked the puck off his stick and fired a shot into the Anaheim net. The goal was immediately called off and Ohgren was sent to the box for hooking. Gauthier scored eight seconds into the ensuing power play. I have not looked at it closely, but from what I have seen, I do not agree with the call, Ohgren said.

Feel like I got the stick pretty good, and I score right after, and it got called back. And I got a penalty and they scored on the power play. So, I mean, obviously a tough one. But gotta trust the referee that he sees the right thing and made the right call.

Tuesday marked Quillan's second game for Vancouver after the Canucks acquired him in a trade for Aatu Raty on Oct. 15, and he knows there is opportunity ahead. This is everything for me, Quillan said. I feel like I am getting a regular shift here, so I want to show up and I want to prove myself every day, every night in the lineup. So, yeah, it is huge for me.