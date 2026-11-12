Pemberton Residents Told to Shelter in Place as Flooding Closes Roads

Residents of Pemberton and surrounding areas in southern British Columbia are being asked to shelter in place due to flooding that has closed roads and triggered a landslide, with an evacuation order and alert in effect.

Residents of the Village of Pemberton and surrounding areas in southern British Columbia are being asked to shelter in place on Thursday morning, Nov. 12, because numerous weather-related emergencies are making travel dangerous, according to local officials.

The Squamish Lillooet Regional District issued the request as flooding continued to affect roads across the region after several days of heavy rain. The regional district said several roads in the Pemberton Valley have become impassable due to flooding, including parts of Pemberton Meadows Road and Highway 99. A landslide has also closed the In-Shuck-ch Forest Service Road. These hazards are spread across the valley rather than confined to a single stretch of road.

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Residents who are safely able to do so are asked to stay where they are, keep essential supplies ready, and keep grab-and-go bags at the ready. The regional district also said it is aware of flooded roads in the Paradise and Squamish valleys. Because conditions vary from one route to another, the regional district is asking residents to exercise extreme caution on all roads in the region.

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Pemberton Evacuation Orders and Alerts

An evacuation order for properties on Airport Road in Pemberton remains in effect, and an evacuation alert covers the entire Village of Pemberton. Residents on Airport Road are being told to follow the order, while everyone in the village should remain alert to further instructions. The evacuation alert applies to the whole village, which means residents who are not under the order still face the same travel restrictions and flooding on local routes.

The regional district's guidance to shelter in place and avoid travel remains the central instruction for residents while the alert is active. Southern B.C. has experienced multiple deluges of rain over the past several days, with rainfall totals surpassing 100 millimetres in some areas. That sustained downpour has saturated the ground and raised the risk of further road failures in the Pemberton Valley and nearby communities.

Weather Warnings and Record Temperatures

Some rainfall warnings were lifted by Thursday morning, but warnings remain in place for parts of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast. Residents in those areas should continue to monitor official updates for changes to their conditions. On Wednesday, Nov. 11, more than two dozen B.C. communities recorded their warmest Nov. 11 on record, with temperatures surpassing 20 C in parts of the Interior and Fraser Valley.

The unusually mild conditions came during the same period as the heavy rain and flooding affecting the south.