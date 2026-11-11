Pemberton issues mandatory evacuation orders for Airport Road properties as flooding threatens life safety

Village officials in Pemberton, British Columbia, have issued mandatory evacuation orders for properties between 1674 and 2000 Airport Road due to immediate life-safety danger from severe flooding, as the River Forecast Centre warns rivers have exceeded bankfull capacity and Environment Canada forecasts 50 to 100 millimetres of rain through Thursday.

Village officials in Pemberton, British Columbia, have issued mandatory evacuation orders for multiple properties because of an immediate danger to life safety from severe flooding.

The order was finalized on Wednesday afternoon. The mandatory order targets residential and commercial properties between 1674 and 2000 Airport Road. Residents in that zone must leave immediately as water levels rise unpredictably. The order is a legal requirement to evacuate.

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Flood warnings across British Columbia coast

The River Forecast Centre issued flood warnings across the Pemberton Valley, Howe Sound, Sea to Sky corridor, and North Shore areas on Wednesday morning. The warnings followed a series of rain and wind storms battering British Columbia's South Coast. A formal flood warning means river levels have exceeded bankfull capacity or are projected to do so imminently. That threshold means flooding next to rivers is not just possible but an active event.

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The centre warned that heavy rain combined with high streamflow increases risks including unstable banks, river erosion, submerged roads, swift water hazards, and landslides. Officials advised the public to stay clear of swift-running rivers. Officials also said never to drive across flooded roads, bridges, or river crossings. Submerged roads present a swift water hazard that can sweep away vehicles, and emergency teams are monitoring conditions closely.

Environment Canada predicted rainfall totals of 50 to 100 millimetres in the Whistler and Pemberton areas. The rain is expected to continue until conditions ease on Thursday, with higher amounts forecast for the Sea to Sky Highway and Howe Sound regions. Authorities said more rain is expected on already saturated regions, complicating recovery efforts and increasing the risk of further inundation. The forecast suggests the worst precipitation will occur before the weekend.

Immediate danger threatens critical infrastructure

The upgrade from evacuation alerts to orders signals that the danger is no longer theoretical but immediate and quantifiable. Property owners in the specified range of Airport Road must comply to avoid risking their lives. The flooding poses a threat to critical infrastructure, including roads and bridges that connect the region to Vancouver. Continued rainfall may lead to landslides, further isolating communities and disrupting supply chains.

Local authorities are working to assess the full extent of the damage once the weather clears and evacuation orders are lifted. Emergency management teams are monitoring the situation to ensure residents can exit safely before roads become impassable because of rising waters and debris.