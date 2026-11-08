PEI Doctors Band Flu Fighters Raises Over $20,000 for Prince County Hospital

The Flu Fighters, a cover band of PEI physicians, has raised over $20,000 for the Prince County Hospital Foundation through sold-out concerts to support critical medical equipment.

Practicing medicine in a strained health system is undeniably demanding, but a group of six physicians from Summerside, Prince Edward Island, found an unconventional and highly effective way to decompress. When these doctors picked up their instruments to blow off steam, they triggered an unexpected wave of community support that has significantly bolstered their local healthcare infrastructure. Their cover band, The Flu Fighters, has successfully raised more than $20,000 for the Prince County Hospital Foundation. These funds are earmarked for purchasing essential medical supplies and machinery, ranging from X-ray and ultrasound equipment to ceiling lifts and stretchers.

Origins of The Flu Fighters Band

The initiative began not as a fundraising campaign, but as a therapeutic outlet for hospitalist Dr. Jonathan Sharpe, who started recruiting bandmates in 2024. Inspired by watching his own children play in their high school ensemble, Sharpe called upon several medical colleagues to join him in a weekly rehearsal. The group quickly evolved into a tight-knit unit, with Sharpe noting that the project blossomed into something far greater than their initial expectations. "It really is the best escape that we could have come up with," explained Dr. David Antle, a Summerside family physician and president-elect of the Medical Society of P.E.I. "We've joked that it's cheaper than therapy."

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Evolution and Community Reception

The Flu Fighters found their first audience at a post-pandemic Halloween staff party held at "the shed," a two-story space owned by emergency physician Dr. Steven MacNeill, who serves as the group's patriarch. The initial performance was an immediate hit, sparking a strong demand from the community for more musical engagements. Performances were carefully slotted into the busy schedules of working physicians, allowing their fanbase and repertoire to grow organically. The group's technical proficiency also improved dramatically over time. "Nobody's ears bleed anymore," joked Dr. MacNeill. "My guitar playing skills were campfire at best. And now I'd say I'm kind of a little bit higher than that."

Strategic Support and Merchandise Design

Support for the band extended beyond the performers themselves, with key figures within the medical and local community providing creative assistance. Two of the group's most significant supporters include Dr. MacNeill's wife, Dr. Helga Reisch, and physiotherapist Sheila MacMurdo. These individuals designed and produced merchandise specifically to sell in support of the charitable cause. This strategic approach helped amplify their reach, culminating in an invitation in 2025 to perform at the Scott MacAulay Performing Arts Centre in Summerside. This venue, which seats nearly 300 people, presented a new scale for their performances, with tickets selling out rapidly due to high demand.

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Impact on PEI Healthcare Funding

The financial contributions from The Flu Fighters address a critical gap in the regional healthcare system. While the provincial government provides some capital funding, hospital foundations across the Island are responsible for funding most medical equipment. A national study indicates that Prince Edward Island relied more heavily on charitable donations for imaging machines in the 2022-23 period than many other provinces. The music serves a dual purpose by boosting staff morale within the facility. "You see corners of the hospital that usually wouldn't be crossing paths, having fun, listening to music, seeing their colleagues be vulnerable," observed Dr. Tyler McDonell, the medical director of Prince County Hospital. "It's been something pretty special."

Upcoming Performances and Future Goals

The Flu Fighters are now preparing for their most significant event to date, with two sold-out concerts scheduled for November 6 and 7. The immense popularity of the first show prompted organizers to add a second date after tickets sold out within 27 hours. "We got people coming from as far away as Ontario. Can't beat that," said Dr. John Morash, a family physician and the band's "chief enthusiasm officer." With showtime approaching, the doctors aim to surpass the fundraising totals achieved during their previous events. The Prince County Hospital Foundation continues to accept online donations, with Dr. April MacPhee, a pediatrician, expressing both nervousness and excitement. "A little bit nervous, but this is the second time we've done it, so really looking forward to how fun it was last year," she said. "And hopefully it's a success again." The prognosis for their upcoming efforts appears highly favorable.