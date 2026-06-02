Peel Region Extortion Crackdown Fails to Quell Fears in Punjabi Community

A wave of extortion targeting Punjabi businesses in Brampton leads to arrests, but community leaders warn the threats persist and victims feel unsafe.

More than a dozen men in Peel Region have been arrested for extorting local businesses, but Punjabi community leaders in Brampton worry that the threats are not going to stop.

Avi Dhaliwal, an entrepreneur who has lived in the city for 35 years, said extortion threats have been occurring since late 2022.

'People don't even want to go to sit Tim Hortons or Starbucks. They are always looking around,' Mr. Dhaliwal said. He believes the threats target the Punjabi community alone, forcing some to move residences without updating their address. In late May, Peel Regional Police announced the arrest of 17 suspects after a months-long investigation.

The accused allegedly used intimidation, threats and escalated violence to extort local businesses. Police have laid more than 100 charges, including 75 firearm offences, 11 extortion-related charges and two arson charges. The majority of the alleged extortionists have ties to an international criminal network known as For Brothers, police said.

Peel Regional Police first identified the group in 2025, which prompted the investigation that led to the May arrests, Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich told The Globe and Mail in a phone interview. The extortion attempts have deeply shaken the Punjabi community in Brampton, a large suburb north of Toronto with a sizable Punjabi population. Binder Singh, a community leader, knows victims of extortion and told The Globe that many remain fearful that these incidents will continue.

He said some victims are fleeing Canada out of concerns for their safety.

'It's the broken dream right now. We came to Canada for safety, security and prosperity,' he said. He believes immigration policy carries part of the blame for the extortion attempts seen in the community. Jeffrey MacDonald, a communications advisor with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, said in an e-mailed statement that the IRCC works with national and international partners 'to carry out comprehensive security screening to help mitigate potential security and criminality risks with those seeking to enter Canada.

' The agency also stated it 'continues to investigate individuals alleged to be engaged in extortion and extortion-related activities, and will take appropriate enforcement action as the investigations conclude. ' From Peel Police, community members have expressed their worries to police about threats allegedly coming from the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang and concerns linking this to foreign interference, but police do not have any evidence to support those accusations.

At the time of the arrests, police said the accused have no ties to the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, the notorious India-based gang that has been linked to other extortion cases and was deemed a terrorist group in 2025 by federal officials. The link between the For Brothers group and the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang is still under investigation, Mr. Milinovich said.

'In this particular investigation, a number of times when the threats were delivered made references to being associated to or members of the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang. We have not clearly been able to draw that correlation,' he said. Mr. Milinovich said it is possible that the accused were invoking the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang as a way to terrorize the Punjabi community. The atmosphere of fear has led to changes in daily life.

Many business owners now avoid public places and constantly scan their surroundings. Some have installed security cameras and hired private guards. Community leaders are calling for more police presence and better support for victims. The extortion ring primarily targeted small businesses, including restaurants, grocery stores and gas stations, demanding money under threat of violence.

Reports indicate that some victims paid thousands of dollars before the arrests. The arrests have provided temporary relief, but leaders stress that the underlying issues remain unaddressed. They urge the government to strengthen border security and improve vetting processes to prevent such criminal networks from operating in Canada. The case highlights the challenges law enforcement faces when tackling organized crime with international connections.

As the investigation continues, the community hopes for lasting safety and justice





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