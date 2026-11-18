Const. Marc Charlebois faces scrutiny at the coroner's inquest regarding the seven-year delay in providing medical aid to Jamal Francique after the 2020 shooting incident in Mississauga.

Constable Marc Charlebois, a former member of the Peel regional police tactical unit, faced intense questioning on Wednesday regarding the time elapsed before he called for emergency medical assistance for Jamal Francique. This incident occurred nearly seven years after Charlebois arrived at a Mississauga, Ont. townhouse complex to assist Francique, who had been critically injured in a police shooting. The scrutiny stems from an inquest into the death of Francique, which has highlighted the discrepancy between the moment of the shooting and the onset of professional medical intervention.

Timeline of Arrival and Initial Assessment

Charlebois testified that he arrived at the scene approximately 20 minutes after the initial shooting took place. He informed the coroner that he was aware an officer had discharged their weapon at a vehicle during an attempted arrest, but visibility was poor due to the darkness and the vehicle's tinted windows. Upon arriving, Charlebois noted that no one could see inside the car, which complicated the immediate assessment of the situation inside the vehicle.

Also read Jamal Francique inquest adjourned over new material not previously provided

The constable explained that he initially broke the rear passenger window to gain entry into the vehicle. During this process, he claimed he realized a traumatic incident had occurred requiring immediate intervention. Charlebois stated that he observed blood and heard Francique exhibiting agonal breathing, a labored respiratory pattern that typically signals severe medical distress. He also documented in his police notes that he saw visible signs of trauma to the right side of Francique's head at that specific moment.

However, Charlebois modified his account on Wednesday after reviewing body-worn video footage from the scene. He argued that he did not realize the extent of Francique's traumatic injuries until he broke the rear driver's side window. He based this revised timeline on his own body language captured in the video, suggesting that his physical reaction to the situation changed only after accessing the second window. This distinction became a focal point for the legal teams reviewing the events of that evening.

Advertisement

Legal Challenges and Allegations of Delay

Lawyers representing the Francique family challenged Charlebois's timeline, arguing that the officer should have recognized the critical nature of the injuries much earlier. Karifa Magassouba, a lawyer for the Black Action Defence Committee, asserted that Charlebois had sufficient information to know Francique was in a medical emergency long before he called for help. She pointed to the visible damage to the car and the knowledge that an officer had fired shots at the vehicle as evidence of the severity of the crash.

Magassouba emphasized that Francique received no medical care for 20 minutes despite being in a state of grave condition. She directly asked Charlebois if he understood that Francique was on the last breaths of his life during that delay. The officer admitted to this understanding, acknowledging that he had more context than just the sound of agonal breathing to inform his actions. The cross-examination highlighted the gap between the officer's perception of the situation and the legal interpretation of his duties.

Additionally, lawyers noted that Charlebois told the Ontario police watchdog that he immediately recognized Francique was in respiratory distress after breaking the first window. Despite this admission, the officer was not certain if Francique was faking the distress. This uncertainty was cited by the defense as a reason for the delay, although the prosecution argued that the visible trauma and context made any such doubt unreasonable. The questioning aimed to establish whether bias or negligence contributed to the hesitation in calling for medics.

Anti-Black Bias Training and Conduct Disputes

The inquest also addressed allegations of unconscious anti-Black bias influencing Charlebois's actions on the night of the shooting. Charlebois testified that he had received training on this topic around 2013, but he could not recall specific details or stereotypes covered in that instruction. He firmly rejected the suggestion that he held unconscious biases that affected his decision-making or behavior during the arrest attempt and the subsequent rescue efforts.

Several videos were presented to the court showing officers around the wrecked car and Francique after he was removed from the vehicle. In one clip, an officer is seen making a kicking motion near Francique as he lay on the ground. The footage does not clearly show if the foot made contact with the victim, as the end of the motion is obscured by another officer's body. This visual evidence sparked further debate about the treatment of Francique while he was unconscious and unable to defend himself.

Advertisement

Charlebois previously testified that an officer kicked rubble to clear space for a stretcher, denying any malicious intent. However, a lawyer for Francique's mother suggested the officer was kicking Francique himself, a claim Charlebois described as completely untrue. The inquest presiding officer halted proceedings on Tuesday to review new videos that had not been previously provided to the court, ensuring all visual evidence was carefully considered before continuing the testimony.

Details of the 2020 Shooting and Arrest

Jamal Francique, 28, was shot during an attempted arrest in Mississauga on the evening of January 7, 2020. He passed away in the hospital several days later. The inquest revealed that a group of plainclothes officers in unmarked cars staged an operation to arrest Francique for allegedly violating a condition of his bail. Police had been surveilling him for days following a tip that he possessed a gun and was dealing drugs, though they had not been able to corroborate these claims prior to the incident.

The operation began when Francique left his home and headed toward his car around 7:44 p.m. The officer assigned to block his vehicle was late, allowing Francique to move freely. As officers on foot and in unmarked vehicles moved to contain the car, one officer fired four shots at Francique's vehicle. One bullet struck Francique in the head, causing his car to plow into the pillar of a nearby garage.

Photos of the scene showed bricks and debris scattered around the impact area. Medical care was not initiated until after the tactical unit arrived around 8:05 p.m. Charlebois testified that someone called for a medic only after he opened the front driver's side door. He initially reached for what he thought was a seatbelt, but it was actually a satchel. The weight of the bag led him to believe it contained a weapon, prompting him to call out about a gun and hand it to a colleague. Charlebois and another officer then extracted Francique from the car, placed him on the ground, and he was eventually moved to a stretcher and into an ambulance.