A fatal LRT collision in Scarborough claims a life as Toronto Police report five separate crashes across the city within one hour. Detailed locations and impacts are provided.

A female pedestrian has died after being struck by an LRT vehicle in Scarborough on Wednesday evening. Toronto Police reported the fatal incident occurred near Eglinton Square and O'Connor Drive shortly after 6 p.m. The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where she died shortly after, Police said.

LRT Crash Details and Service Impacts

The circumstances surrounding the collision are currently unknown. As a result, there is no service on Line 5 between Sloane and Pharmacy stations. The Toronto Transit Commission said shuttle buses are operating to maintain transit flow for commuters affected by the suspension.

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It is one of five collisions across Toronto that occurred in under an hour on Wednesday. All collisions were reported between 5:11 p.m. and 6:08 p.m., according to Police. This rapid succession of incidents has drawn attention to the evening commute safety in the region.

Etobicoke and North York Incident Reports

In Etobicoke, two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries following a multi-vehicle collision. It happened shortly after 5 p.m. in the area of Finch Avenue West and Highway 427 northbound. Police said all drivers remained at the scene and advised motorists in the area to expect delays.

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One person was also injured following a two-vehicle collision in North York. The crash happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. in the area of Jane Street and William Cragg Drive. Police said the collision involved two vehicles, one of which overturned.

The driver of the overturned vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities continued to manage traffic flow as emergency responders processed the scenes of these separate incidents.

East York and Scarborough Secondary Collisions

No injuries were reported in a three-vehicle collision in East York. It happened in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Yardley Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. Police said all drivers remained at the scene.

Paramedics told CTV News Toronto they did not attend the scene. This absence of emergency medical response indicates the severity of the damage was low or the vehicles were able to clear the roadway without incident.

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A single-vehicle collision in Scarborough resulted in a hydro pole being knocked down. It happened shortly after 5 p.m. in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Murison Boulevard, Toronto Police said.

Two people sustained minor injuries as a result. The vehicle struck a pole, bringing hydro wires down onto the roadway. Toronto Hydro has not reported any power outages as a result of the collision.