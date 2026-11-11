Elderly woman killed after being struck by vehicle at Viewmount Drive and Saginaw Crescent intersection

An elderly pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle at the Viewmount Drive and Saginaw Crescent intersection in Ottawa's west end on Tuesday evening. Police are investigating the incident and are seeking witnesses or dashcam footage.

An elderly pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Viewmount Drive and Saginaw Crescent in Ottawa's west end on Tuesday evening and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident occurred just after 7:30 p.m. and has prompted an investigation by the Ottawa Police Service. Police released a media statement saying the pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and died on the spot. Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage to contact the Fatal Collision Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2345. The death brings Ottawa's road‑kill toll to 33 for the year.

Also read Ottola Police Investigate Fatal Pedestrian Collision on Viewmount Drive

Councillor Devine Shares Heartfelt Statement on Tragic Accident

Councilor Sean Devine of Knoxdale‑Merivale posted a statement on Facebook expressing his sorrow. He said the victim was an elderly woman who was walking home when she was hit. Devine spoke with the victim's granddaughter and other family members at the scene.

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"It really brings home the devastation that these tragedies cause when you're standing just a few feet away from someone in shock over realizing that their loved one is gone, even as you can see the body still lying on the road," Devine said. He added that he has been pushing for safety improvements to Viewmount Road, noting that such projects often take a long time to be completed. Ottawa police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision.

Police Seek Witnesses and Video Evidence for Ongoing Investigation

They are looking for witnesses, video evidence and any other information that could help determine how the accident occurred. The incident is part of a broader concern about pedestrian safety in Ottawa. City officials have been working on road safety projects, but many residents feel that more needs to be done to protect pedestrians, especially in busy intersections. The police have urged anyone with information to come forward.

The Fatal Collision Investigation Unit is available to take statements and review any footage that may have captured the event. The death of the pedestrian is a tragic reminder of the risks that pedestrians face on Ottawa's roads. The city's traffic safety programs continue to be a priority for local officials. The investigation is ongoing and police will release further details as they become available.