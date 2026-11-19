Peel Regional Police confirmed a pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle near Erindale Station Road and Dundas Street W on Thursday evening. All lanes on Erindale Station Road remain closed as officers investigate the fatal collision.

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Thursday evening, police say. Posted: Nov 19, 2026 7:44 PM EST | Last Updated: 37 minutes ago The audio version of this article is generated by AI-based technology.

Mispronunciations can occur. We are working with our partners to continually review and improve the results. Peel Regional Police say a person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Thursday evening. The vehicle remained on the scene.

Also read Fatal collision on Dundas Street West kills one person in Mississauga

Mississauga Fatal Collision Erindale Station Road

(Jacob Estrin/CBC) A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Thursday evening, police say. The fatal collision happened near Erindale Station Road and Dundas Street W., according to Peel Regional Police. Officers responded to a call about the collision at 6 p.m. Police have not released the person's sex or age. Officers have closed all lanes on Erindale Station Road between Forestwood Drive and Dundas Street W. as they continue to investigate.

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Police said they are urging residents to avoid the area. The incident has caused significant disruption to local traffic in the Mississauga area. Emergency crews responded quickly to the scene on Erindale Station Road. The location is a busy corridor near the Erindale GO Station.

The vehicle involved in the crash stayed at the scene while police conducted their initial inquiries. Investigators are currently examining the site to determine the circumstances of the collision. Residents who were planning to travel through the area were advised to seek alternate routes. The closure of all lanes effectively blocked northbound and southbound traffic on that section of the road.

Traffic Collision Investigation Unit Seeks Witnesses

Detectives from the Traffic Collision Investigation Unit may take over the investigation as it progresses. They are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward. This tragic event has shocked the local community. Local news outlets have reported on the developing story throughout the evening.

Authorities continue to manage traffic flow around the perimeter of the closed roadways. The investigation is still in its early stages. No further details about the identity of the deceased have been made public at this time. Police typically wait for next-of-kin notifications before releasing such information.