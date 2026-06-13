PECelebrates: A Month of Community Festivals and Cultural Events in Prince Edward County

Prince Edward County's PECelebrates program features a packed June schedule of events honoring Indigenous history, Pride, multiculturalism, and Canada Day. From roller skate socials and parades to museum tours and fireworks, the county offers diverse activities for residents and visitors.

Prince Edward County is bustling with a wide array of events and activities throughout June, coinciding with National Indigenous History Month , National Indigenous Peoples Day, Pride Month , Canadian Multiculturalism Day, and Canada Day .

The Sophiasburgh Recreation Committee is hosting a Pride Picnic & Skate Social on Sunday, June 14, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the rink behind the Sophiasburgh Town Hall. The free community event features roller skating with rentals available, a DJ, special guest instructors, a Drag Queen performance, lawn games, a selfie station, picnic treats, contests, and prizes.

The Bay of Quinte Regional Pride Festival takes place on Saturday, June 20, at Crystal Palace from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., also free and open to all. A Pride Parade will run along Picton Main Street from Lake Street to Crystal Palace from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. that day.

Meanwhile, Revel, an annual festival produced by The County Museums, runs June 1-30 and celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day, Indigenous History Month, and Multiculturalism Day. Events include 'Art In Conversation: Student Responses to A Path Forward' at Macaulay Heritage Park, 'Viktoria Brave: Maison Rose' tours at Rose House Museum, and a Reconciliation Reading Group discussing 'Theory of Water: Nishnaabe Maps to the Time Ahead.

' The Wellington Recreation Committee continues the tradition of the Wellington Street Dance and Fireworks Show on Tuesday, June 30, starting at 5:30 p.m. with live music by Cue the Funk at 6:30 p.m. under the gazebo at Wellington Park, followed by fireworks at Wellington Rotary Beach at dusk. The annual Canada Day parade, presented by the Wellington Recreation Committee, begins at 10:30 a.m. and is followed by Music in the Park from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., featuring Heartlight and BBQ by donation.

In Picton, the Picton Recreation Committee hosts Canada Day celebrations from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. downtown and at Benson Park, with live music, street vendors, and activities for all ages, including soccer-themed events in honor of the World Cup. Businesses and organizations are invited to submit events for the PECelebrates festival calendar. Funding comes from the Municipality of Prince Edward County and the Government of Canada





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Prince Edward County Pecelebrates Indigenous History Month Pride Month Canada Day Revel Festival Bay Of Quinte Pride Wellington Street Dance Picton Canada Day Community Events

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