The Pear Lake wildfire destroyed a historic home near Clinton, revealing that most of 52 burned properties lacked fire insurance, with insured losses exceeding $80 million.

Jim and Lois Thompson faced the devastation of the Pear Lake wildfire in their eighties, losing the family home they had built near Clinton forty-five years ago. The couple, who are celebrating sixty years of marriage in December, expressed shock when they realized the structure and their personal history had been consumed by flames. Lois Thompson noted that they initially believed they had escaped the worst of the disaster, but a phone call from a neighbor confirmed the total loss of their property.

Widespread Lack of Insurance Coverage

The Thompsons possess insurance coverage, but they represent a small minority of property owners affected by the Pear Lake fire in the Cariboo region. According to data from the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, fifty-two primary and secondary homes were burned during the incident. It is believed that the majority of these fifty-two structures did not carry fire insurance, leaving their owners with minimal financial recourse for rebuilding or replacement.

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Massive Financial Loss Estimates

The economic toll of the Pear Lake fire is substantial, with the Insurance Bureau of Canada estimating initial insured losses at more than eighty million dollars. This figure reflects the high value of properties in the area but does not account for the uninsured losses that disproportionately impact homeowners like the Thompsons. The disparity between insured and uninsured losses highlights a significant vulnerability in the region's residential insurance landscape.

Personal and Emotional Losses

Beyond the structural damage, the Thompsons lost irreplaceable personal items, including classic cars, recreational vehicles, and specialized equipment. Lois Thompson emphasized the emotional weight of the loss, mentioning the destruction of wedding pictures, the wedding gown, and a headpiece her granddaughter had hoped to wear. The couple had invested significant labor into clearing the property, making the physical and emotional devastation particularly acute for the couple.

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Future Safety and Rebuilding Plans

A preliminary report from the Ministry of Forests indicates that properties impacted by the wildfire are now at heightened risk for floods and landslides. Jim Thompson expressed concern regarding the loose gravel on the hillside, fearing that heavy rain or snow in the spring could trigger dangerous terrain instability. Despite these risks and their current residence in an RV and subsequent housesitting arrangement, the couple plans to return to the property next summer once their new modular home is completed.

Community Support and Recovery

The Pear Lake fire burned more than 165,000 hectares and remains under control as demolition crews clean the debris from the affected sites. Jim and Lois Thompson have received substantial support from the local community, which has helped them navigate the immediate aftermath of the disaster. The couple remains grateful for this assistance as they take life one day at a time, looking forward to returning to the valley that they chose as their home forty-five years ago.