A preliminary report warns that the Pear Lake wildfire, which burned over 165,000 hectares, has left areas west and south of Clinton at high risk for flooding, landslides, and debris flows for up to two years. A detailed assessment is expected in December.

A preliminary report from the Ministry of Forests warns that residents in British Columbia's Cariboo region face new threats following the massive Pear Lake wildfire, which burned more than 165,000 hectares this summer.

Flooding and Debris Flow Risks Identified

The fire is listed as under control and not growing, but it is still not out. Areas west and south of Clinton are expected to be at the highest risk for flooding, landslides, and debris flows. Colton Davies, an information officer with the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, explained the danger.

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If you live at the bottom of a steep draw or below an embankment where the hillside above you has severely burned, there is a heightened risk of flooding or landslides or debris flows that can happen and potentially affect your property, he said. Those areas west and south of Clinton, so far, it looks like, are expected to be some of the higher-risk areas, he added.

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The report said that homes, highways, a railway, and water sources could potentially be impacted. This broad scope of potential damage underscores the complexity of recovery efforts in a region where transportation and resource management are vital to the local economy. The increased risk is largely driven by changes to soil and vegetation after the intense fire. Steve Law, manager of Clinton's Community Forest, said that with trees burned, there is nothing to intercept rainfall and snow.

Hydrophobic Soil Increases Erosion Threat

What happens after fires is these soils become hydrophobic or water repellent, so you think in a big rainfall event the rain will get to the ground immediately. There is nothing to intercept it, Law explained. This allows water to flow rapidly over the surface, accelerating erosion and raising the likelihood of mudslides and debris flows. Dori Hampton of 42 Creek Ranch described the fire as a monster that locals had never truly understood until they witnessed the devastation firsthand.

Until you were down here and you saw what was here, you had no idea the monster that was coming from this area. And it was a monster, she said. They have told us that this is going to be an area where we are going to have a lot of flooding and mudslides, she added. Norene Parke, the ranch liaison manager with the BC Cattlemen's Association, emphasized that the roads in the area are high risk.

Certainly, the Clinton Pavilion, Kelly Lake Road is high risk. As you came out this way, you would have seen two areas where it already slid in August, explained Parke. These infrastructure challenges complicate recovery and ongoing economic activities for ranchers and residents alike. In the Village of Clinton, the primary concern is the Clinton Creek Watershed.

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Water Quality and Slope Instability Concerns

Brian Doddridge, Clinton's chief administrative officer, stated that there is substantial risk of slope instability following the fire. For us this is a particular issue because our water source is the Clinton Creek, but more than that, we are seeing the possibility of that slope instability leading to debris flows, we could be seeing flooding, we could be seeing effects to our water quality, he said.

Doddridge noted that CN Rail has done some work to improve drainage, however Clinton still has concerns about the railway's safety and functionality. The risks from flooding, landslides, and debris flows can remain elevated for one to two years, sometimes even longer, after a wildfire, depending on conditions, according to Davies. He noted that mitigating these risks is complicated.

If water is going to run, you might stop it in one place, but it is going to run somewhere else, he said. This ongoing threat requires continuous monitoring and adaptive management strategies. A more detailed post-wildfire report is currently underway to provide a comprehensive assessment of the damage and future risks. The results of that report, and what it means to the people impacted by the wildfire, should be known in December.

This upcoming release will be critical for planning long-term resilience and recovery efforts in the Cariboo region.