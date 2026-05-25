PC MPP Caroline Mulroney to resign from cabinet and vacate seat in York-Simcoe

Caroline Mulroney, the president of the Treasury Board and minister of Francophone Affairs, will be resigning from Premier Doug Ford's cabinet and vacating her seat in York-Simcoe. She made the announcement in a letter posted to social media, stating that she will officially step down on Friday, June 5. Mulroney has been serving as a member of the Ontario government for the past eight years and has been a Member of Provincial Parliament for York-Simcoe. She said that losing her father two years ago and becoming an empty nester last year have led her to conclude that now is the right time to step back from elected life and begin a new chapter.

PC MPP Caroline Mulroney will be resigning from Premier Doug Ford 's cabinet and vacating her seat in York-Simcoe , she said in a letter posted to social media.

Mulroney, who serves as president of the Treasury Board and minister of Francophone Affairs, said she informed the premier on Sunday and will officially step down on Friday, June 5. Caroline Mulroney answers questions at the daily COVID-19 briefing at Queen's Park in Toronto on Monday, June 29, 2020.

Serving as your Member of Provincial Parliament for York-Simcoe and as a member of the Ontario government for the past eight years has been one of the greatest privileges of my life. It is not a decision I have made lightly. Two years ago, I lost my father. Last year, my husband Andrew and I became empty nesters.

These are the kinds of moments that clarify what matters. Together they have led me to the conclusion that now is the right time to step back from elected life and begin a new chapter, one I am genuinely excited about





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Caroline Mulroney Doug Ford York-Simcoe Ontario Government Treasury Board Francophone Affairs

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