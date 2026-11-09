Payments Canada has launched its real-time rail system, enabling participating members to exchange, clear and settle payments instantly. The initial group includes Wealthsimple, Questbank and Koho, with major Canadian banks to follow.

Payments Canada says it has launched its real-time rail national payment system, which is expected to speed day-to-day payments for Canadian businesses and consumers. The organization says the new system is expected to enable participating members to exchange, clear and settle payments securely in real time.

The initial participants include Wealthsimple, Questbank, Peoples Trust Co., Paramount Commerce, Koho, DoBusiness.com, Digital Commerce Bank and Bank of America. Additional participants are expected to be added in the coming months, including all of the major Canadian financial institutions. The system is expected to generate savings from lower processing costs, reduced use of cash and cheques and a shorter period during which funds are temporarily unavailable to the recipient.

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Payments Canada Launches Real-Time Rail

Payments Canada CEO Susan Hawkins says the launch marks the beginning of a new era for payments in Canada and gives the payment ecosystem a modern foundation to build on. Transactions that pass through Payments Canada systems include debit card payments, pre-authorized debits, direct deposits, bill payments, wire payments and cheques. The launch represents a major upgrade to the countrys payment infrastructure, which has relied on batch processing for many years.

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Real-time rail allows funds to move almost instantly between accounts, rather than waiting hours or days. In a startup, office cats are winning the return-to-work battle. That headline appeared alongside the payments news on BNN Bloomberg, Canadas definitive source for business news dedicated exclusively to helping Canadians invest and build their businesses. The broader news agenda on the same day included a range of business and public interest stories.

Canada lost 4,700 jobs in October as the unemployment rate climbed to 6.7 percent, according to the latest labour force data. Other headlines included Nvidia CEO admitting to an affair with a woman suspected of being a spy for China, and Health Canada finding dangerous bacteria in seized drugs from China, prompting a warning not to buy or use them.

October Job Losses and Broader News

The news roundup also featured thousands of goats potentially being slaughtered due to U.S. tariffs, and Google being sued over suicide-related AI chats on a school computer. In sports, McLarens Lando Norris won Formula 1s Sao Paulo Grand Prix, while Mercedes clinched the constructors title. Sweden said it would not play Russia at the world juniors as Norway faced losing its spot.

Other stories included Mumford and Sons set to play a Calgary concert during the 2027 Stampede, a driver observed going 200 km/h on Highway 417 in Ottawas west end, and an N.S. man arrested on cocaine and fentanyl trafficking charges by the RCMP. Russell Brand was sentenced to prison, and an appeals court found that the TV shows ER and The Pitt are similar enough for a lawsuit to move forward.

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A cruise ship pianist was rescued by fishermen after nine hours treading water in the Pacific Ocean. A driver and an infant were killed in a Highway 69 tractor-trailer crash, a woman was airlifted after a vicious dog attack in Kawartha Lakes, and Indigenous stewards are bringing good fire back to Canadas forests. For Payments Canada, the real-time rail launch is the central development.

Future Expansion of Instant Payments

The system is designed to support faster payments for consumers and businesses, and it is expected to reduce reliance on cheques and cash over time. As more financial institutions join in the coming months, the reach of the real-time rail system will expand across the country. That broader participation is expected to make instant payments a standard part of everyday banking for Canadians. The launch also positions Canada alongside other countries that have already introduced real-time payment networks.

Supporters say such systems can improve cash flow for small businesses and give households faster access to their money.