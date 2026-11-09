Payments Canada launches long-delayed Real-Time Rail instant payment system

Payments Canada has launched its Real-Time Rail system, enabling participating members to exchange, clear and settle payments securely in real time, with initial participants including Wealthsimple, Questrade, Peoples Trust and Koho.

Payments Canada has launched its Real-Time Rail national payment system, a long-delayed network that allows near- instant payments clearing 24 hours a day and is expected to speed day-to-day payments for Canadian businesses and consumers.

The organization said the system is expected to enable participating members to exchange, clear and settle payments securely in real time. It originally aimed to have the system in place by 2019. Payments Canada CEO Susan Hawkins said the launch marks the beginning of a new era for payments in the country. As a national asset designed specifically for Canada, she said, it gives the payment ecosystem a modern foundation to build on.

Also read Payments Canada launches real-time rail national payment system

Initial Participants and Expected Savings

The system is expected to generate savings from lower processing costs, reduced use of cash and cheques, and a shorter period during which funds are temporarily unavailable to the recipient. Initial participants include Wealthsimple, Questrade, Peoples Trust Co., Paramount Commerce, Koho, DoBusiness.com, Digital Commerce Bank and Bank of America. Additional participants are expected to be added in the coming months, including all of the major Canadian financial institutions.

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Transactions that pass through Payments Canada systems include debit card payments, pre-authorized debits, direct deposits, bill payments, wire payments and cheques. Henry Kim, a professor at York University Schulich School of Business, said the announcement is a step in the right direction.

He said there is a thread that Canada has to do this for its sovereignty and must keep up with the rest of the world, noting that much of the world already has real-time settlement, including the United States. Kim said the change also means that if someone is tight for cash, or if a business has working capital running low, they can get paid much faster by other businesses.

Mandatory Centralized Fraud Services

Payments Canada said the Real-Time Rail system will also come with mandatory centralized fraud services and controls. These include confirmation of payee, a fraud transaction safety score, a list of fraud risks and a platform for fraud reporting. Kim, who works with U.S. credit unions on payment technology, said some U.S. financial institutions have concerns about fraud-related risks from real-time payments. Some U.S. banks have elected not to provide the feature to customers.

He explained that when the lag is removed, there is less time for verification, so someone could make a fraudulent transaction. With the Real-Time Rail, he said, oftentimes the money does not get recovered. Canada has done something different from the United States by centralizing fraud services, Kim said, adding that he thinks it is really good to have that centralized approach. Payments Canada describes the Real-Time Rail as a national asset designed for the country.

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Years of Delays for the System

The launch follows years of delays for the organization, which had been years behind schedule on getting real-time rail in place. The system is expected to benefit consumers and businesses by reducing processing costs and limiting reliance on cash and cheques. It also aims to shorten the time funds are unavailable to recipients. With the initial group of participants now live, Payments Canada expects more financial institutions to join in the coming months.

All of the major Canadian financial institutions are expected to be added during that period.