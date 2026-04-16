Paxos Labs Secures $12 Million to Solve DeFi's Product Problem and Boost On-Chain Yield

Paxos Labs has raised $12 million to address the 'product problem' in DeFi, aiming to make it easier for users and institutions to earn yield, borrow, and lend digital assets on-chain through its new Amplify platform. The funding round was led by Blockchain Capital, with the goal of increasing asset productivity in the decentralized finance space.

Paxos Labs has secured $12 million in funding to tackle what it identifies as DeFi's primary challenge: the product problem. This new venture is a spin-off from the established crypto infrastructure firm, Paxos. With its innovative Amplify offering, Paxos Labs aims to simplify the process for users to earn yield, borrow, and lend digital assets on a large scale. Spencer Bogart, a general partner at Blockchain Capital and a lead investor in this funding round, emphasized the shift in focus.

He stated that while the underlying infrastructure for decentralized finance is largely in place, the real opportunity now lies in how users and platforms actively engage with these assets on-chain, a domain he believes Paxos Labs is uniquely positioned to address. Historically, Paxos has operated as a white-label issuer and service provider, enabling other companies to create and manage their own branded stablecoins. The decision to spin off Paxos Labs was driven by the need for greater clarity and agility concerning regulatory frameworks within Decentralized Finance. Now, Paxos Labs intends to move beyond the scope of branded stablecoins and focus on enhancing the utility of digital assets. Their Amplify platform is designed as a comprehensive stack that allows for the minting, earning, and borrowing of assets. For institutional clients, Amplify promises to empower applications and fintech companies to maximize the productivity of their on-chain assets, with the ultimate goal of enabling users to generate yield effectively. Bhau Kotecha, Co-Founder of Paxos Labs, articulated the vision, questioning whether simply holding digital assets, akin to traditional financial practices, aligns with the core purpose of their creation. He sees the initial phase of bringing people into the ecosystem as complete, and the next crucial step is to make their digital assets work for them, which is the central mission of Paxos Labs. The Amplify platform has already demonstrated early signs of adoption and success. Paxos Labs has highlighted partnerships with entities such as the privacy-focused blockchain Aleo, the neobank Hyperbeat, and Toku, noting a significant increase in assets under management since Amplify's recent launch. The company is anticipating that a potential decrease in Federal Reserve interest rates could incentivize users to deploy capital into on-chain activities. However, it is important to acknowledge that the demand for on-chain yield has cooled considerably, mirroring broader market trends. Data indicates a sharp decline in the total value locked across prominent yield-generating protocols like Spark Savings and Pendle, dropping from a peak of $18 billion in September 2025 to $6 billion by April 2026. This represents a threefold decrease, signifying a clear risk-off sentiment among investors when it comes to on-chain yield opportunities. Despite this market contraction, Paxos Labs remains committed to its mission of making digital assets more productive and accessible for a wider range of users and institutions





CryptoAmb / 🏆 22. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Defi Paxos Labs Blockchain Capital On-Chain Yield Digital Assets

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ondo Finance's SEC Filing: A Catalyst for Ethereum's Tokenization Dominance in the RWA SectorOndo Finance's SEC filing is poised to reshape the Real-World Asset (RWA) sector, potentially accelerating the adoption of compliant tokenization on the Ethereum network. The filing aims to align blockchain technology with traditional financial regulations, paving the way for increased institutional capital flow and reinforcing Ethereum's dominance in the stablecoin and tokenized asset markets.

Read more »

Wells Fargo profit rises on interest income, trading boostBank was able to expand its balance sheet and pursue stronger growth after the lifting of a $1.95-trillion asset cap last year

Read more »

France raffles $1-million Picasso to raise money for Alzheimer’s research‘Head of a Woman,’ painted by Picasso in 1941, could net US$14-million if all raffle tickets are sold

Read more »

Lighter DEX Launches Liquidity Program to Boost Real-World Asset TradingLighter DEX introduces a liquidity partner program offering weekly rewards of $250K to attract liquidity providers to its tokenized real-world asset (RWA) markets, particularly focusing on commodities and top stocks. The program aims to compete with Hyperliquid, which currently holds significantly more liquidity in RWA markets. The article also highlights the growing RWA market and its impact on trading volumes, along with the recent capital outflows from Lighter.

Read more »

Zerion Suffers $100K Loss in Sophisticated Attack Linked to North KoreaDeFi crypto wallet Zerion experienced a security incident where an attacker compromised a team member's device, leading to the loss of approximately $100,000 from internal company hot wallets. The company stated that no user funds, apps, or infrastructure were affected. The attack is believed to be a sophisticated, AI-enabled social engineering attempt linked to a North Korean threat actor.

Read more »

Roblox gaming platform reaches US$12M settlement with Nevada enhancing youth protectionsThe interactive gaming platform Roblox will implement increased protections for young users and pay more than US$12 million to the state of Nevada in what state Attorney General Aaron Ford on Wednesday called a first-of-its-kind agreement.

Read more »