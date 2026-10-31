Matt Pavelich, first linesman in Hockey Hall of Fame, dies at 92

Matt Pavelich, the first linesman inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, has died at 92. He worked 23 NHL seasons and officiated 19 consecutive Stanley Cup Finals.

Matt Pavelich, the first linesman inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, has died at 92. The Hall of Fame announced his death on Saturday and did not provide a cause or other details.

His son Mark posted about his father's death on social media Friday night, the first public word of his passing. Pavelich built a career as one of the most respected officials in National Hockey League history. He worked 23 seasons in the NHL and officiated 19 consecutive Stanley Cup Finals from 1961 through 1979. During that stretch he took part in 1,727 regular season games and 245 playoff games.

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First Linesman Inducted Into Hall of Fame

His long run of Finals appearances remains a mark of extraordinary consistency and trust. After his time on the ice, Pavelich served as the league's supervisor of officials. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1987, becoming the first linesman to receive that honor. Commissioner Gary Bettman called Pavelich a true icon of the profession.

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No linesman in the history of the National Hockey League was more universally respected nor more widely admired than Matt Pavelich, Bettman said in a statement. Bettman added that Pavelich personified professionalism and integrity while possessing a warm personal touch that enabled him to develop working relationships with players and coaches. Pavelich's career spanned some of the most memorable eras of the sport.

He was known for his steady presence and for the respect he commanded from players and coaches alike. His selection to the Hall of Fame recognized not only his longevity but also the standard he set for officials. A photograph from May 2, 1974, at New York's Madison Square Garden shows Pavelich, at left, working a playoff game.

Reactions Pour In From Hockey World

In the image he and New York Rangers player Dale Rolfe, number 5, contain Philadelphia Flyers player Ross Lonsberry after a fight broke out in the first period between Lonsberry and Rangers goalie Ed Giacomin, who is not shown. The game was part of the semifinals of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs. The Associated Press reported his death and provided the file photograph from the 1974 playoff game. Pavelich's death drew reactions from across the hockey world.

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He was remembered as a pioneer for linesmen and as a figure who helped shape how the game was officiated at the highest level. His legacy includes his induction as the first linesman in the Hockey Hall of Fame, a distinction that highlighted the importance of officials in the sport. He is survived by family members including his son Mark. Further information about memorial arrangements was not immediately available.

Legacy Remains Lasting Part Of Hockey History

Pavelich was 92 years old. His career and his Hall of Fame induction remain a lasting part of hockey history.