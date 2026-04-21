Paulo Costa Challenges Gordon Hokit to Heavyweight Showdown at White House Event

UFC middleweight Paulo Costa has offered to step in as a heavyweight replacement for the White House card, targeting an undefeated Gordon Hokit and a potential BMF title clash.

In a surprising turn of events, UFC star Paulo Costa has officially thrown his hat into the ring for a potential high-stakes heavyweight showdown. Costa, who has historically competed in the middleweight and light heavyweight divisions, recently reached out to UFC leadership to express his complete readiness to step in as a heavyweight replacement should Derek Lewis be unable to fulfill his scheduled commitment at the upcoming event hosted at the White House. The Brazilian powerhouse, famously known as Borrachinha, emphasized that this is not merely posturing or social media chatter, but a genuine intent to compete at the sport's highest weight class without the grueling process of weight cutting. He firmly believes that he can tip the scales at a weight equal to or even greater than his intended opponent, Gordon Hokit , providing a fascinating physical narrative for the bout.

This proposed matchup comes amid a backdrop of significant professional frustration for Costa. Following his most recent performance, where he secured a clinical finish over a previously undefeated opponent on the same card, Costa felt unfairly overlooked by the promotional bonus structure. While his performance was statistically dominant, he left empty-handed regarding performance-based incentives. In stark contrast, Gordon Hokit walked away from the event with a combined $200,000 in bonus earnings after securing both Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night honors. Costa has made it clear that he views the potential fight against Hokit not only as a massive spectacle for the fans but also as a necessary opportunity to finally secure the financial recognition he believes he was denied previously. He maintains that a win against an undefeated rising star of Hokit's caliber would validate his status as a legitimate heavyweight threat.

Responding to the challenge, Gordon Hokit has embraced the narrative, suggesting that the matchup carries more weight than just a standard divisional contest. Hokit, who boasts an unblemished 9-0 record, has publicly advocated for the inclusion of the BMF title in this potential clash. The Incredible Hok argued that the BMF title should be held by a heavyweight or an open-weight competitor, dismissing the legitimacy of smaller weight classes holding the belt. By challenging Costa for the BMF title, Hokit aims to solidify his claim as the baddest man on the planet. As speculation grows, fans are left to wonder if the UFC will grant this request, potentially setting the stage for a monumental heavyweight collision that could redefine the promotional landscape for the remainder of the year. The intersection of presidential venue prestige and the desire for divisional gold has created a unique atmosphere surrounding this prospective fight.





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