Paul Skenes struggles in his last two starts, but maintains his ERA and record

Paul Skenes has been performing exceptionally well in day games and night games this season, striking out batters with his sweeper and maintaining seven strikeouts in the first three innings. Despite the errors and walks, he managed to keep his ERA below three. However, his recent performances have been overshadowed by the Cubs' win in the sixth inning, which ultimately led to his removal from the game.

Paul Skenes struggled in his last two starts, giving up at least four earned runs and striking out a total of 10 batters. However, he managed to lower his ERA and maintain his record despite the losses.

Skenes has been performing exceptionally well in day games and night games this season, striking out batters with his sweeper and maintaining seven strikeouts in the first three innings. Despite the errors and walks, he managed to keep his ERA below three.

However, his recent performances have been overshadowed by the Cubs' win in the sixth inning, which ultimately led to his removal from the game





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Paul Skenes Toronto Blue Jays Chicago Cubs Cy Young Award ERA Record Errors Walks Night Games Day Games

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