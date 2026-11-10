Paul McCartney Reaches Billionaire Status with $1.4 Billion Net Worth, World's Third-Richest Musician

Forbes valued Paul McCartney's net worth at $1.4 billion, making the 84-year-old rocker the world's third-richest musician behind Jay-Z and Taylor Swift.

Paul McCartney reached billionaire status on Monday after Forbes valued his net worth at US$1.4 billion, making him the world's third-richest musician. The 84-year-old rocker ranks behind his friend Taylor Swift, who has $2 billion, and Jay-Z, who tops the chart at $2.8 billion.

In July, McCartney performed The Beatles' first U.S. number one, I Want To Hold Your Hand, at Swift's star-studded wedding to Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden. Forbes credits McCartney's ascent to a lifetime of prolific songwriting, savvy business moves and an impressive art collection. His career began humbly in a working-class household in Liverpool, northwest England. Despite The Beatles' phenomenal success, the Fab Four saw little cash at the height of Beatlemania.

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McCartney Publishing Company MPL Communications

Forbes reported their initial record deal provided less than a penny per album sold. No matter how successful we made the company, we didn't get a raise, McCartney wrote in a 2017 Forbes essay. Seeking a solution, McCartney established his own publishing company in 1969, MPL Communications. That marked the first time he managed his intellectual property, giving him a far greater cut of royalties.

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MPL has been extremely lucrative for him. Through MPL, McCartney purchased copyrights to thousands of tracks, including the back catalog of rock and roll pioneer Buddy Holly. McCartney has cited Holly as a major influence on The Beatles. The publisher also owns rights to Christmas favorites like It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas and Baby, It's Cold Outside.

MPL also owns rights to musicals such as Grease and Annie. Streaming those Christmas classics or performing in a high school production of those musicals enhances the British star's wealth. McCartney, a father of five and grandfather of eight, fought several legal battles to ensure he and his fellow Beatles and their estates received optimal royalties. The Beatles' Apple Corps holding company now earns more than $50 million annually from streams, vinyl sales and merchandise.

Real Estate And Art Collection

McCartney's share of The Beatles' songwriting copyrights also makes him at least $10 million per year, Forbes estimated. Forbes also noted that real estate across the United Kingdom and the Hamptons, plus an art collection featuring works by Picasso and Magritte, boosted his net worth. McCartney's journey from a working-class Liverpool childhood to billionaire status reflects decades of creative output and strategic business decisions. His publishing company remains a cornerstone of his fortune.

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The Forbes valuation cements his place among the world's wealthiest musicians, trailing only Jay-Z and Swift. His story illustrates how owning intellectual property can transform an artist's financial trajectory, even after early deals that paid mere pennies per album.