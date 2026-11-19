Retiree Patti Dolan shares her experience of leaving wealth management in 2025, navigating grief, and maintaining financial security through careful planning and Monte Carlo simulations.

Retiree Patti Dolan, a 67-year-old former portfolio manager from Calgary, recently shared insights into her transition out of the financial sector in 2025. Her story highlights the complex interplay between financial preparedness and the unpredictable nature of personal life after leaving a career in wealth management.

Health Crisis Prompted Early Retirement Decision

Dolan retired at the age of 66 after a long tenure as a portfolio manager. A significant turning point occurred when she was 65 years old. She suffered a ruptured appendix that initially felt like a pulled muscle. This health scare served as a stark reminder of her own mortality. It prompted her to seriously evaluate how she wanted to spend her remaining years. She realized that decades of helping others plan their financial futures was time to focus on her own life beyond work.

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New Purpose Emerged Following Partner's Passing

Retirement took an unexpected turn when her partner, Ken, died in August of this year. The loss was due to a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Dolan had originally imagined retirement as a chapter she would share with her partner. Losing him reinforced the importance of building a life based on friendships, interests, and purpose. She has since engaged in a wide variety of activities to fill her time. These include learning French, swimming with a masters club, hiking, and cross-country skiing.

Financial Strategy Ensured Long-Term Stability

Financial security was a cornerstone of Dolan's retirement plan. She structured her income to delay Canada Pension Plan and Old Age Security benefits until age 70. She also maintained a cash reserve to avoid selling investments during market downturns. After her partner's death, she asked her financial advisor to run a Monte Carlo simulation. This test evaluates how finances might fare under different market scenarios. The results confirmed she remained in good financial shape. It reinforced the belief that financial plans must be reviewed as circumstances change.

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Global Travel and Community Involvement Define Life

Dolan has embraced the flexibility that retirement offers through extensive travel. Her first trip was a three-week holiday to Japan with a longtime school friend. She has since traveled to Iceland and hiked the Laugavegur Trail. She also visited New Zealand, where she completed the Milford Track hike. Being able to travel at will and enjoy being present has been a major highlight. Beyond travel, she joined an active Rotary club and participates in community planning issues.

Advice for Future Retirees on Identity and Planning

Dolan advises individuals to develop several retirement options while still working. She suggests pursuing interests before retiring to avoid relying on a single activity that may become physically impossible. Her advice is to plan for the life you want, not just the money you will need. Money is only part of a successful retirement. Having choices about how to spend time and the flexibility to adapt is equally important. She urges people to ensure they do not make their career or relationship their sole source of identity.