New England Patriots coach Josh McDaniels relies on past success with backup quarterbacks to guide Tommy DeVito, aiming to boost playoff odds against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The New England Patriots are relying on a familiar playbook to navigate a critical mid-season slump. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is guiding backup quarterback Tommy DeVito through a demanding stretch for the 5-5 team. This strategy draws directly from McDaniels' extensive history of integrating reserve quarterbacks into starting roles successfully. The current pivot comes after starter Drake Maye suffered a fractured right fibula, forcing the organization to adjust its offensive identity quickly.

McDaniels Uses Past QB Success for DeVito

Josh McDaniels is applying lessons from previous tenure with the New England Patriots to support Tommy DeVito's development. In 2008, McDaniels helped Matt Cassel lead the team to an 11-5 record after Tom Brady tore his ACL. Later, in 2016, Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett started games during Tom Brady's four-game suspension, allowing the team to win three contests. McDaniels emphasizes that these historical precedents provide a clear template for stabilizing the offense under pressure. He believes in starting with the areas where the quarterback feels most comfortable to ensure immediate competitiveness.

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The coaching staff has simplified the offensive scheme to match Tommy DeVito's strengths and confidence levels. McDaniels stated that the team will digest the plays DeVito ran most frequently during spring and summer practices. This approach mirrors the strategy used with Matt Cassel in 2008, when the offense was tailored to a less experienced player. The goal is to find a new winning formula that does not rely on the extensive repetition available to the injured starter. McDaniels insists that focusing on the current player's capabilities is essential for finding success.

Tommy DeVito has shown promise during the week's practices, despite a difficult performance in Week 10. In a blowout loss to the Detroit Lions, he completed 12 of 24 passes for 81 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Coaches believe that having two full weeks to prepare has allowed the unit to correct previous mistakes. McDaniels praised DeVito's arm strength, mobility, and competitive nature. He noted that the quarterback delivered the ball well throughout the spring and training camp, suggesting that the previous struggles were due to timing rather than ability.

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Playoff Hopes Rise With Win Against Chargers

Tommy DeVito faces a high-stakes matchup against the 1-9 Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at SoFi Stadium and will be broadcast on CBS. The outcome significantly impacts the New England Patriots' playoff probability. ESPN Analytics currently estimates the team has a 16.7% chance to qualify for the postseason. A victory would increase that probability to 26.7%, while a loss would drop it to 9.1%. These odds are independent of the results in other NFL games.

The Patriots are aware that maintaining momentum is crucial for their postseason aspirations. They prepare to face two formidable opponents immediately following this matchup. The team will return to play the 10-1 Buffalo Bills and the 7-3 Minnesota Vikings in back-to-back home games. Securing a win against the Chargers provides a vital buffer for these upcoming challenges. McDaniels remains confident that the staff can construct a game plan that gives the team a legitimate chance to win.

Defense Seeks Consistency After Struggles

Defensive coordinator Zak Kuhr is addressing a significant downturn in the unit's performance. The Patriots have allowed an average of 32.3 points per game over their last four contests. This statistic ranks as the fourth worst in the entire NFL. The struggle contrasts sharply with the first six games of the season, where the defense allowed an average of just 18.8 points per game. That earlier performance ranked fifth best in the league, making the recent decline particularly concerning for the coaching staff.

Zak Kuhr is using a historical sports analogy to motivate his players to regain their composure. He referenced Willie Mays and his 1965 National League MVP season. Mays endured a 0-for-24 hitting streak that year but maintained his focus. He ultimately finished the season with a .317 batting average, 52 home runs, and 112 RBIs. Kuhr highlighted this resilience as the standard the defense must adopt during adverse moments.

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The defensive staff is seeking consistency in the face of ongoing offensive struggles. Kuhr emphasized that while adverse moments are inevitable, the unit must remain steady. The team is looking to return to the elite level of play they demonstrated in the early part of the season. The focus is on limiting big plays and maintaining structural integrity throughout all four quarters of play.

Locker Room Dynamics and Future Outlook

Tommy DeVito has been assigned a prominent spot in the new New England Patriots locker room. His locker is located at the intersection of rows containing starter Drake Maye and key receivers like A.J. Brown, Mack Hollins, Romeo Doubs, and DeMario Douglas. He is also flanked by Kyle Williams and Efton Chism III. This positioning symbolizes his temporary elevation to the primary role while the team adjusts to the new reality.

McDaniels draws parallels between Tommy DeVito's current situation and the careers of Matt Cassel, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Jacoby Brissett. He noted that all three players seized their opportunities in New England and went on to secure starting roles and financial success elsewhere. McDaniels believes that every backup waiting for a chance views the opportunity as a potential life-changing event. He is confident that DeVito will approach this showcase with the same intensity and professionalism.

The coaching staff is fully committed to helping Tommy DeVito maximize this opportunity. They recognize that strong performances can lead to long-term career benefits beyond the current season. The emphasis is on preparation, confidence, and executing the simplified game plan effectively. The Patriots hope to replicate the success McDaniels achieved with previous backup quarterbacks in similar circumstances.