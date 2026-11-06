Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson hospitalized with unexplained neurological symptoms

New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson said he was hospitalized for several days with unexplained neurological symptoms that affected his strength, coordination and physical functions, and he will miss Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson will miss Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers after being hospitalized for several days with what he described as unexplained neurological symptoms.

Head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed the absence at a press conference on Friday and said the team would support Henderson throughout his recovery. Henderson, a second-year player out of Ohio State, announced the situation in a statement posted to social media on Friday. In the statement, the 24-year-old said he recently experienced an unexpected and unusual medical emergency that required hospitalization. He said the issue involved a series of unexplained neurological symptoms.

Also read Patriots RB Henderson affected by neurological symptoms: ‘Cause of this remains unknown and unexplainable’

He added that the cause of the illness remains a mystery, but diagnostic screenings have produced positive news. Henderson said he underwent extensive medical testing and evaluation during his hospital stay. While the results of his comprehensive medical testing came back positive and reassuring, he said the cause remains unknown and unexplainable. He also said the condition has affected his physical functions, including his strength and coordination.

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Team Support And Recovery Plan

Henderson said he will continue working closely with specialists and physical therapists to focus on his recovery. He said he is committed to doing everything necessary to return to full health. He added that his health and long-term well-being remain his foremost priorities. Vrabel said Henderson would not play against the Packers on Sunday.

The coach said the team would care for him, listen to him and do whatever it can to get him healthy and back helping the football team do what he loves. Vrabel said Henderson is well-loved and respected on the team and that his support shows up in many different ways.

Vrabel said he is trying to make sure Henderson is cared for, that the recovery plan is intact, that Henderson is comfortable with it, and that his wife Kenzie is cared for as well. The coach added that it would not be fair to set a timeline for Henderson's absence. Henderson missed last week's win over the Miami Dolphins with what the Patriots described as an illness. He has not participated in team practices this week for the same reason.

Career Stats And Season Performance

The running back has played in six games so far this season, rushing for 203 yards on 52 carries with one touchdown. Henderson was a 2025 second-round draft pick out of Ohio State. In two seasons in New England, he has 1,114 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 232 attempts.

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He led the team in rushing last year while appearing in all 17 of New England's regular season games and all four of their postseason games during the Patriots' run to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Seattle Seahawks. Earlier in the current article, it was noted that Henderson had been ruled out in Week 4 and was initially expected to be out multiple weeks.

He did not miss a game, as he played against the New York Jets and Chicago Bears, rushing for a total of 40 yards on 10 carries. His latest absence is now tied to the neurological symptoms that required hospitalization and continue to affect him.