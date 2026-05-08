Patrick Walravens' Hot Picks in Tech: Twilio, DigitalOcean, Navan

Patrick Walravens, director of technology research, equity research analyst at Citizens JMP, joins BNN Bloomberg to share his Hot Picks in tech. Focusing on infrastructure software and AI-enabled platforms, he predicts Twilio, DigitalOcean, and Navan as his top technology sector picks. Infrastructure software companies are better positioned than many application software firms to benefit from the ongoing AI buildout, according to Patrick Walravens.

Patrick Walravens, director of technology research, equity research analyst at Citizens JMP, joins BNN Bloomberg to share his Hot Picks in tech. Artificial intelligence investment is reshaping the technology sector, with infrastructure software and AI-enabled platforms benefiting from rising enterprise demand.

Patrick Walravens says companies tied to communications, cloud infrastructure, and AI-powered corporate travel are positioned to gain from the ongoing shift toward AI adoption. He predicts Twilio, DigitalOcean, and Navan as his top technology sector picks, highlighting their AI infrastructure and automation trends. Infrastructure software companies are better positioned than many application software firms to benefit from the ongoing AI buildout, according to Walravens.

Twilio is benefiting from rising demand for AI voice and messaging agents as businesses integrate more automation into customer communications. DigitalOcean is targeting AI-native companies with simplified cloud infrastructure tools and is forecasting accelerating revenue growth. Navan uses AI to streamline corporate travel booking, reducing friction for employees while challenging traditional travel agency models. Investors should focus on software companies showing accelerating revenue growth as AI adoption expands, according to Patrick Walravens.

Patrick Walravens, director of technology research, equity research analyst at Citizens JM





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Artificial Intelligence Investment Infrastructure Software AI-Powered Corporate Travel Twilio Digitalocean Navan Artificial Intelligence AI Infrastructure AI Buildout AI Voice Agents AI-Native Companies AI-Powered Corporate Travel

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