Patrick Stewart's ashes were returned following an alkaline hydrolysis funeral. This guide details the water cremation method used in California.

Actor Patrick Stewart has been laid to rest using a specialized method known as alkaline hydrolysis, often referred to as water cremation. This process utilizes heated water and alkaline chemicals to break down soft tissues rather than employing traditional flame-based combustion. The approach was selected for Stewart, who passed away in California, a state that legalized the procedure on July 1, 2020.

Stewart spent nearly two decades with his wife, singer-songwriter Sunny Ozell, after they married in 2013. His longtime spokesperson, Kelly Bush Novak, confirmed that the actor endured a brief and poignant journey prior to his death. Novak shared that Stewart was surrounded by loved ones during his final days, a time characterized by tears, laughter, and profound emotion.

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How Alkaline Hydrolysis Works

The Cremation Association of North America (CANA) describes alkaline hydrolysis as a method using water, alkaline chemicals, heat, and sometimes pressure and agitation to accelerate natural decomposition. The process leaves behind bone fragments and a neutral liquid called effluent. This mechanism differs significantly from standard cremation, which relies on intense heat and flames to reduce a body to ash.

The procedure begins by placing the deceased person's body inside a special, sealed metal chamber. This chamber is then filled with water and an alkaline chemical solution. The mixture is heated and maintained under controlled conditions to facilitate the breakdown of soft tissues. Some systems utilize pressure or mechanical agitation to further speed up the dissolution process.

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The duration and specific temperature of the cycle vary depending on the equipment utilized by the provider. For instance, a funeral home in Colorado reported using a solution heated to around 300 degrees Fahrenheit. The entire process typically takes several hours to complete. Once the cycle finishes, the remaining bones are carefully removed and dried.

Stakeholder Views and Religious Concerns

While the method is legal in California, it has faced scrutiny regarding religious compliance and environmental standards. Some religious groups have expressed concerns that the process does not meet requirements for respecting the bodies of the deceased. A primary objection was that a significant portion of the body becomes liquid, which is eventually treated and discharged as wastewater.

Hydrolysis did not meet certain Church requirements for respecting the bodies of the dead in previous evaluations. The concern centers on the transformation of solid remains into a liquid state that is processed through municipal wastewater systems. Providers must adhere to local regulations when treating and discharging the effluent generated during the procedure.

Costs, Availability, and Environmental Impact

Environmental considerations include the substantial volume of water required for the process. Dignity Memorial estimates that its version of water cremation uses around 400 gallons of water per body. Additionally, some providers offer families the option to receive a portion of the liquid produced, which can be used to water a memorial garden or tree.

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Financial costs for this alternative also vary by location and specific arrangements. Dignity Memorial estimates that water cremation without a funeral service generally costs between $2,000 and $4,000. However, these prices can fluctuate based on the region and other memorial arrangements chosen by the family.

Handling Remains and Final Disposition

After the bones are removed and dried, they are processed into a fine powder. This final remainder is placed in an urn and returned to the family, similar to traditional cremated remains. The remains produced by the process are described as being pretty much pure white and very soft to the touch.

Availability of providers remains limited despite the legalization of the practice in certain states. CANA counts around 30 facilities offering this service in the United States. Being legal in a state does not automatically guarantee that a provider offering the service is available nearby for every resident.