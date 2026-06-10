Patrick Mahomes Signs Record Contract Extension with Kansas City Chiefs

The NFL's first $500 million deal, Patrick Mahomes' contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs is a significant milestone. The quarterback is coming off a torn ACL and a losing season, but the Chiefs are banking on him replicating Tom Brady's career.

Money speaks in the NFL , and the Kansas City Chiefs are giving a lot of it to Patrick Mahomes . He got two more years, extending him through 2033, and the value of his contract will be $504.75 million total according to ESPN.

It's the NFL's first $500 million deal. Not that there was any question about the Chiefs' commitment to Mahomes, but the extension comes at an interesting time. Mahomes is coming off a torn ACL, and while all signs are positive for him being ready for Week 1, it isn't guaranteed yet.

The Chiefs are coming off their first losing season in the Mahomes era as well, a 6-11 clunker that left them out of the playoffs for the first time since drafting Mahomes. Mahomes has been paid like the greatest of all time, and he earned that deal. But what happens over the course of this current contract will determine how he's remembered. More specifically, we'll see if Mahomes can catch Tom Brady and be recognized as the greatest quarterback ever. Patrick Mahomes agreed to a record contract extension with the Chiefs





YahooCASports / 🏆 46. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs NFL Record Contract Extension $500 Million Deal Tom Brady Greatest Quarterback Ever Dynasty Dynasty Fading Numbers Staying At A Good But Not Otherworldly History Is Yet To Come

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs reportedly agree to reworked contract valued at more than $500 million in NFL firstPatrick Mahomes will now be under contract with the Chiefs through the 2033 campaign.

Read more »

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs reportedly agree to reworked contract valued at more than $500 millionPatrick Mahomes will now be under contract with the Chiefs through the 2033 campaign.

Read more »

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs agree to reworked contract reportedly valued at more than $500 millionPatrick Mahomes will now be under contract with the Chiefs through the 2033 campaign.

Read more »

Patrick Mahomes reworks contract with Chiefs to push total salary above $500-millionExtension ties two-time MVP quarterback to Kansas City through 2033

Read more »