Patio Season Returns to Downtown Belleville with Weekly Activations and Grand Opening Celebration

Downtown Belleville's patio season is now in full swing, featuring 12 city patios and private options, plus weekly entertainment organized by local groups. The season kicks off with a grand opening event on June 5, celebrating the community and economic benefits of these accessible, vibrant spaces.

The City of Belleville and the Downtown Belleville Business Improvement Area ( BIA ) have officially launched the return of patio season in the downtown core, a beloved summer tradition that transforms the area into a vibrant hub for dining, shopping, and socializing.

This year, the experience is enhanced with weekly patio activations organized by Discover Belleville and the Downtown Belleville BIA, featuring live music and family-friendly entertainment to bring additional energy throughout the summer. The season will commence with a Patio Grand Opening Celebration on Friday, June 5 at 10 a.m. on L'Auberge de France's patio, located at 304 Front St., where community members, business owners, and local leaders are invited to join the festivities.

Danielle Hanoman, Executive Director of the Downtown Belleville BIA, emphasized that patio season fosters community, supports local businesses, and showcases the downtown's appeal, encouraging everyone to visit and enjoy the patios and events. Elisha Maguire, Manager of Economic Development for the City of Belleville, highlighted the economic importance of these vibrant public spaces, noting they attract residents and visitors, bolster local commerce, and contribute to the area's vitality.

The Downtown Belleville patio program has been recognized for its community-building impact, receiving the City of Belleville Accessibility Excellence Award in 2026 for its thoughtful design and inclusive features, underscoring a commitment to welcoming public spaces. In addition to the 12 City-operated patios, numerous private property patios across downtown offer further opportunities for al fresco dining and gathering. For updates on activations and events, visitors can explore downtownbelleville.ca/downtownpatios and follow Downtown Belleville and Discover Belleville on social media





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Patio Season Downtown Belleville BIA City Events Summer Activities Local Business Accessibility Award

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