RBC survey finds young Canadians unsure about building credit as experts urge patience

A new RBC survey shows nearly half of Canadians aged 18 to 24 are trying to build credit, but more than a quarter are unsure if they are on the right track. Experts say patience, consistency and automatic payments are key.

Nearly half of Canadians aged 18 to 24 are actively trying to build or improve their credit score, but more than one-quarter remain unsure whether they are on the right track, according to an RBC survey published last month.

The findings highlight a common challenge for young adults seeking financial autonomy: getting a credit card does not automatically translate into a decent credit score. A credit score is a financial report card on how likely you are to pay your bills on time. An absent or irregular credit history could imply to lenders that you may not be a responsible borrower, said Ali Harris-Saunders, community relations manager at the non-profit Credit Counselling Society.

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Credit Card Impacts Beyond Mortgages

Many young adults think credit only matters years down the road when trying to get a mortgage, she said. But credit can affect apartment rentals, cellphone plans, car loans and access to future borrowing. Setting up a basic credit card and lining up automatic payments can help lay the foundation, said Lucianna Adragna, vice-president of client segments and everyday banking at RBC. Adragna recalled applying for multiple credit cards when she was 18, not really understanding what she was doing.

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She said she checked off all the boxes and suddenly had four cards in the mail, with no advice that came along with that. A credit card is not the only way to build a score. Putting a phone bill in your name, even if you pay it directly through your bank account, can help start the process, Harris-Saunders said.

She said monthly proof of managing a payment that is reported to the credit bureau will go a long way in helping build credit. If a credit card feels scary because of debt worries, young adults can ask their bank about a secured credit card backed by a deposit. Because it is secured by a deposit, that keeps the balance in check in case you are unable to make payments, Harris-Saunders said.

Secured Cards Reduce Debt Risks

The decision to get a credit card should depend on factors including your life stage, whether you are seeking independence and whether you can manage paying off the balance on time. If you plan to move out of your parents home, a credit history can help land a rental apartment. The first credit card can have a limit as low as 500 or 1,000 dollars.

Starting with smaller bills such as monthly subscriptions for Netflix or Spotify and cellphone payments can help build a consistent credit history. Harris-Saunders said you are going to spend that money on those things anyway, so you might as well use them to build credit. She suggested keeping the outstanding balance on the card at about 30 per cent of the total limit.

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Manage Balances to Boost Credit Scores

That means not carrying a balance of more than 300 dollars on a card with a 1,000 dollar limit, and paying it off at the end of each month. Adragna said what helps build a credit score is making payments on time, paying off as much of your balance as you can, and paying it in full is ideal. Missed payments stay on record for longer, Harris-Saunders said.

She suggested setting a reminder for payments or automating them to stay on top of credit card bills. Building a good credit history takes time, Adragna said. She said every time you make a bill payment, keep balances low, or pay off full balances, you are slowly building up your credit. Patience, Adragna said, is the biggest thing to take away and learn as you try to get into the credit card and borrowing world.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2026. Ritika Dubey, The Canadian Press