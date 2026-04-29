Pastrnak’s Overtime Heroics Keep Bruins Alive in Playoff Series Against Sabres

David Pastrnak scored a breakaway goal in overtime to help the Boston Bruins avoid elimination with a 2-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres in Game 5 of their first-round NHL playoff series. The series now shifts back to Boston for Game 6, where the Sabres will look to secure their first playoff series victory since 2007.

David Pastrnak delivered a clutch performance with a breakaway goal 9:14 into overtime, securing a crucial 2-1 victory for the Boston Bruins over the Buffalo Sabres in Game 5 of their first-round NHL playoff series on Tuesday night.

The Bruins, facing elimination, capitalized on a Buffalo line change as Hampus Lindholm sent a precise pass up the right boards to Pastrnak, who was already in full stride as he crossed the blue line. With Buffalo’s Mattias Samuelsson trailing slightly behind, Pastrnak skillfully maneuvered toward the net, nearly losing his balance before executing a deceptive move that allowed him to slip the puck inside the right post.

This win keeps the Bruins alive in the series, forcing a Game 6 back in Boston on Friday night, where the Sabres will aim to clinch their first playoff series victory since defeating the New York Rangers in six games during the 2007 second round. The Sabres, who ended an NHL-record 14-season playoff drought this year, are in the postseason for only the third time since that 2007 run.

Elias Lindholm also contributed to Boston’s victory, scoring the equalizer 9:24 into the second period after his initial shot from a sharp angle bounced into the slot. Lindholm quickly reacted to the loose puck, spinning around with his back to the net and firing a low shot through traffic to tie the game. Rasmus Dahlin had opened the scoring for Buffalo 3:35 into the game with his first playoff goal, marking the Sabres’ first power-play goal in nearly a month.

The play began with Jason Zucker driving up the left wing, his initial pass attempt blocked before he regained possession and fed Dahlin for a one-timer in the right circle. The Sabres had struggled on the power play, going 0-for-17 in the series and failing to convert 22 straight chances dating back to a 4-3 win over the New York Islanders on March 31.

The Bruins were without second-line forward Viktor Arvidsson, who sustained an injury in the first period of Game 4 on Sunday. Jeremy Swayman played a pivotal role in the Bruins’ win, making 25 saves, including a crucial stop on Zucker’s setup in front of the net just 3:30 into overtime. The Bruins’ resilience and Swayman’s goaltending were key factors in their ability to overcome a 1-0 deficit and extend the series





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