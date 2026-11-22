A play-by-play log lists seven goals, including two by Elias Lindholm and one by David Pastrnak, along with penalties and shots on goal from the game.

A detailed play-by-play log from a hockey game lists seven goals, several penalties, and a series of shots on goal involving David Pastrnak, Elias Lindholm, Charlie McAvoy, Pierre-Luc Dubois, and Jakob Chychrun. The record does not state the date, the venue, the final score, or the full names of both teams, so the scoring sequence below is drawn only from the individual entries in the log.

The log tracks each goal with the scorer, the number of goals credited to that player in the game, and the players who recorded assists. Entries also note power-play and empty-net goals, which helps show how the scoring unfolded across the game.

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How the Seven Goals Were Scored

David Pastrnak scored a goal recorded as his 11th of the season, with Morgan Geekie credited for the 13th assist of the season and Elias Lindholm for the 11th. The same log shows Lindholm scoring twice, first as his 10th goal with assists from Connor Clifton and Morgan Geekie, and later as his 11th goal with assists from David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy.

Tanner Jeannot scored his 2nd goal, assisted by Charlie McAvoy and Sean Kuraly. Pierre-Luc Dubois added a power-play goal recorded as his 6th, assisted by Ilya Protas and Ryan Leonard. Jakob Chychrun also scored on the power play, recorded as his 3rd goal, with assists credited to Dylan Strome and Alex Ovechkin.

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The final goal in the log came from Fraser Minten, recorded as his 8th, scored into an empty net. Marat Khusnutdinov is listed as the only assist on that play. Because the entries do not give timestamps, the order of these goals relative to the penalties and shots cannot be confirmed from the log alone.

Penalties and Players Who Drew Them

The log records four penalties, each carrying a two-minute duration. Charlie McAvoy was whistled for holding on two separate occasions, with one penalty drawn by Ivan Miroshnichenko and the other drawn by Aliaksei Protas.

Cole Hutson was assessed an interference penalty, drawn by Matthew Poitras. Morgan Geekie took a roughing penalty drawn by Ryan Leonard. Jakob Chychrun was also called for holding, with that penalty drawn by David Pastrnak. The log does not indicate whether any of these minors resulted in a power-play goal beyond the entries already listed.

Shots on Goal and Individual Attempts

The log records shots on goal from a broad group of skaters, showing that the attack was spread across multiple lines. Entries list shots by Pierre-Luc Dubois, Tanner Jeannot, Boone Jenner, Pavel Zacha, and Mark Kastelic, along with two separate shots on goal by David Pastrnak.

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Dylan Strome, Cole Hutson, and Aliaksei Protas also appear in the shot entries. Taken together, these attempts show that multiple players contributed to pressure on the net, even though the log does not provide shot totals or save percentages for either goaltender.

What the Log Shows About the Game

The most useful takeaway from this record is the balance between scoring and penalty play. Seven goals, including two power-play goals by Pierre-Luc Dubois and Jakob Chychrun, show that special teams affected the outcome in at least two instances. The empty-net goal by Fraser Minten is also recorded separately, which indicates that the game was close enough for an extra attacker to be used late.

Readers who need the final score, game date, venue, or team rosters should consult the official game summary, since this log does not include those details. Any further analysis of line deployment or goaltending would require additional data that is not contained in the source record.