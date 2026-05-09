Passenger Comments on Aircraft Collision Causing Smoke and Engine Issues

After a reported engine explosion on a Frontier Airlines flight, passengers described the situation as potentially catastrophic, with one passenger stating 'We're all going to die'. Officials confirmed injuries in the incident and speculation about the cause. Footage from the scene is available online causing a ripple of disbelief among many. But the official statement from Frontier Airlines reveals cooperation with investigators.

"When the engine blew up, I thought, 'Oh s--t, we're all going to die,'" passenger John Anthens told reporters after the incident. Another passenger, Jose Cervantes, described seeing flames coming from the plane's wing area after hearing the impact.

Airport officials later confirmed that 12 people reported minor injuries during the evacuation, while five were transported to nearby hospitals. As audio clips and videos from the scene went online, many people reacted with disbelief over how the situation even happened. Others questioned why the collision caused smoke and engine problems inside the aircraft. A few people also speculated about what the unidentified individual may have been trying to do before the incident occurred. Another joked, 'Maybe he was trying to 'catch' the plane.





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Engine Explosion Frontier Airlines Collision Passenger Reactions Airport Officials Minor Injuries Smoke Inside The Aircraft Disbelief And Disbelief Cause

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