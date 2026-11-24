The Parole Board of Canada has granted 944 cannabis pardons since recreational legalization, far below the estimated 10,000, and launched a new online portal to streamline applications.

The Parole Board of Canada has granted 944 pardons for cannabis possession since recreational cannabis was legalized, far fewer than the roughly 10,000 the federal government expected.

The board also launched a new online portal last week to streamline and simplify the application process. The Liberals lifted a century-long prohibition on the recreational use and sale of cannabis in October 2018. Canada became just the second country in the world to legalize the drug, after Uruguay. The following year, the government introduced legislation to offer a free and streamlined process for record suspensions for simple possession of cannabis.

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Fewer Pardons Expected

Record suspensions effectively clear criminal records that can be a barrier to travel, employment, housing, education and volunteer work. Ottawa estimated at the time that about 10,000 Canadians would be eligible for cannabis-related record suspensions. The 944 pardons granted amount to less than one tenth of that figure. Parole Board of Canada spokesperson Andrea Fournier said in an email that the board has received 1,477 applications for cannabis record suspensions since 2019.

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Of those, 526 were returned because the applicant was ineligible or the application was incomplete. Lawyer and University of Ottawa drug policy expert Eugene Oscapella said the application process may be a deterrent for some people. He said applicants must get records of their conviction and contact courts and police departments. It is not that straightforward a process and some people may just sort of balk at it, Oscapella said.

If there is a new streamlined process, that may in itself be an acknowledgment by the government that perhaps the current process is a bit awkward, he said. Oscapella also said the number of pardons granted since legalization may be lower than expected because the stigma surrounding cannabis use has faded. Maybe people just are not as worried about it anymore, he said.

Stigma Fades For Cannabis

Attitudes towards cannabis have become quite normalized and maybe people do not see there is any real advantage, Oscapella said. There was a time when if you had a cannabis conviction, it had a significant impact on your life. I do not think that is the case anymore, for simple possession certainly, he said.

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Oscapella said that while most employers likely would not have a problem with a candidate who has a record for pot possession, that is not the case for jobs that require security clearances or travel abroad. The Parole Board of Canada says in a news release last week that its new portal allows applicants and their designated representatives to submit applications for record suspensions online.

New Online Portal Launches

The portal allows applicants to save an incomplete application and return to it later, and permits them to track their applications. The news release says the secure platform reduces reliance on paper-based processes and mail delivery while giving applicants greater flexibility and visibility throughout the process.

By simplifying the application process, the PBC Service Portal helps people benefit from programs that can support their successful reintegration, while maintaining the integrity of the record suspension (pardon) and cannabis record suspension processes and supporting public safety, says the news release. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2026. Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press