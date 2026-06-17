Parliamentary Committee Urges Indefinite Halt to MAID Expansion for Mental Illness

A joint Senate‑House committee recommends the federal government permanently suspend the planned extension of medical assistance in dying to individuals whose only condition is a mental illness, citing unprepared legal and health‑care systems and concerns drawn from European experiences.

A special parliamentary committee is poised to advise the federal government to place an indefinite halt on the planned expansion of medical assistance in dying (MAID) for individuals whose only underlying condition is a mental illness.

The recommendation comes as the Special Joint Committee on Medical Assistance in Dying, which includes members from both the Senate and the House of Commons, prepares to table its final report in the House on Wednesday. The expansion, originally slated to take effect on 17 March 2027, would have broadened eligibility for MAID beyond those with terminal or "reasonably foreseeable" illnesses to people suffering solely from mental health disorders.

The committee began its comprehensive review in February, seeking to determine whether Canada's legal framework, health‑care infrastructure, and support systems are prepared to manage such a significant policy shift. According to three sources familiar with the draft report, the committee's sole recommendation is that the government amend the Criminal Code to permanently exclude persons whose sole underlying condition is a mental illness from MAID eligibility.

The rationale cited is that the evidentiary standards and systemic safeguards required for a safe, equitable implementation are not currently in place. All Liberal and Conservative members of the committee, as well as the joint chair Senator Yonah Martin, are reported to support the indefinite pause.

However, a minority of senators on the committee have expressed opposition and are preparing a dissenting report that may be critical of the majority's position. That dissent could call for a reference to the Supreme Court of Canada, seeking an advisory opinion on the constitutional dimensions of the issue. The majority view is informed by observations of European jurisdictions-such as the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg-where MAID for mental illness has been permitted.

In those settings, committees have noted a pattern of applicants experiencing severe trauma, acute poverty and a lack of social supports, suggesting that broader societal factors, rather than solely psychiatric pathology, drive requests for assisted death. Committee members argue that Canada must first address these underlying determinants before safely extending MAID to this vulnerable population.

Justice Minister Sean Fraser, who will respond to the committee's findings, is not expected to make an immediate decision but is slated to provide feedback by the 11 July deadline for public comments. Should the government decide to enact an indefinite pause, it would need to pass new legislation or, alternatively, invoke the notwithstanding clause-a measure rarely used since its introduction in 1982-to override Charter protections and avoid protracted court battles.

The debate follows a decade of legislative evolution: Bill C‑14 in 2016 legalized MAID for terminal illness, subsequent Senate attempts to broaden the scope were rejected, and a 2021 amendment created two tracks for assisted death, temporarily excluding those whose sole condition is a mental health disorder. The Liberal government extended that exclusion for an additional year in 2023, and the current committee report could determine the nation's path forward on this contentious issue





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