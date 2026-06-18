Parliament Recesses Early After Passing Key Bills Including Online Surveillance and Military Justice Reforms

The House of Commons ended its spring session a day early following a government motion that advanced several bills, including contentious online surveillance legislation and reforms to military jurisdiction over sexual offences. Prime Minister Mark Carney announced major infrastructure funding in British Columbia, while other ministers addressed foreign interference, trade, and defence matters.

Members of Parliament concluded their spring session a day early after unanimous approval of a government motion that advanced several bills. Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon introduced the motion, which allowed the House to recess later that day.

The motion secured final House approval for Bill C-22, a contentious bill granting police and Canada's spy agency expanded online tracking powers, though with amendments. MacKinnon indicated the Senate will likely not consider the bill until autumn, delaying its enactment. The motion also adopted the Senate-amended Bill C-11, removing military jurisdiction over sexual offence prosecutions. Additional bills cleared included Bill C-27, implementing an agreement recognizing the Tlegohli Got'ine's self-governance rights, and Bill S-227, establishing April as Arab Heritage Month.

MacKinnon emphasized the government's productivity, while Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman criticized the focus on slogans over results and noted Prime Minister Mark Carney's infrequent attendance at Question Period. In other developments, Secretary of State for Combatting Crime Ruby Sahota stated that recent shooters were "paid-for hires" by a foreign entity. Alberta announced an energy rebate for households with combined incomes under $225,000.

Ottawa is evaluating Halifax sites for a new submarine maintenance facility, a project Irving Shipbuilding warns may strain the workforce for the surface fleet construction program. A Senate committee report cited concerns about perceived ideological bias in CBC/Radio-Canada news content. Prime Minister Carney, in Vancouver, announced $1.6 billion in federal-provincial infrastructure funding for British Columbia, plus $100 million each for a new school and health centre in Tumbler Ridge.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly continued a trade mission to China and Japan through June 23 to attract auto sector investment. Defence Minister Bill Blair participated in Ukraine Defence Contact Group and NATO meetings. In Quebec politics, Antoine Dionne Charest, son of former premier Jean Charest, was named the party's candidate in Verdun ahead of the October 5 provincial election. Former CPAC anchor Michael Serapio joined CTV News as a national correspondent in Ottawa, effective July.

The federal correctional investigator, a new appointment announced by Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree, will review practices to ensure fair treatment of inmates. Carney's absence from Question Period drew commentary, with some suggesting he should attend to support the national men's soccer team in Vancouver. On trade, Carney acknowledged U.S. President Donald Trump's past skepticism of USMCA but emphasized areas for cooperation. Polling analysis highlighted a large undecided voter segment seeking government action on priorities





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Parliament Bill C-22 Bill C-11 Mark Carney Steven Mackinnon Melissa Lantsman Online Surveillance Military Justice Infrastructure Alberta Rebate

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