Parliament Questions Canada 's Climate Model Amid Government Rollbacks

An Ottawa committee hearing exposes mounting pressure on the Carney administration to provide evidence that its recent climate policy changes will reduce emissions, with concerns over vague plans and government rollbacks spurring demands for comprehensive modelling.

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Minister of Environment and Climate Change Julie Dabrusin appeared at a parliamentary committee in Ottawa on a Thursday in May, as parliamentarians pressed the federal government to explain how recent policy shifts could shape Canada 's greenhouse gas emissions numbers.

The hearing saw Bloc Québécois MP Patrick Bonin demand concrete modelling, noting that the past year had seen a number of rollbacks that cast doubt on the government 's climate ambition. In reply, Dabrusin highlighted the methane regulation, announced in December, as a concrete attempt to curb emissions and pointed to the 2024 national inventory report - a snapshot taken before the Carney administration took office - as a baseline for impact analysis.

The Environment Canada Deputy Minister Mollie Johnson admitted that the department needed more time to run comprehensive models that would incorporate the cumulative effect of policy announcements, some of which remain vague on detail. The legislative scrutiny comes amid a growing perception that the Carney government has stepped away from the progressive climate path set by its predecessor.

The new prime minister repealed the consumer carbon price on his first day, shelved an electric vehicle sales mandate, eased the industrial carbon price backstop, and broadened fossil fuel subsidies. Industry voices have hailed these moves as a win for the economy, yet environmental groups query how emissions will still be reduced.

While a national electricity strategy was unveiled earlier in the month, the plan includes the commissioning of natural gas plants and broad promises of energy‑saving retrofits for a million households, details that are still sketchy and difficult to feed into a rigorous emission model. Cardinal debate continues over the Net‑Zero Emissions Accountability Act, which mandates regular progress reporting.

The last required report, published in December, projected a best‑case scenario in which Canada would cut emissions only 28 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030 - a figure far shy of the 40 to 45 per cent reduction pledged under the Paris Agreement. Carney has yet to disclose a clear pathway to meet that target.

The government recently set its industrial carbon price headline at 115 Canadian dollars a tonne by 2030 in an accord with Alberta, a figure that falls short of the 170 dollars per tonne scenario used in the best‑case model. Environmental defence groups argue that the pace of policy rollbacks and the absence of substantive plans make achieving Canada 's climate objectives doubtful.

The committee hearing, therefore, appears to be a pivotal moment for the Carney administration to either validate its commitment to carbon reduction or face intensified calls for accountability from Parliament and the public





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