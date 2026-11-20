Parks Canada says military support for avalanche control along the Trans-Canada Highway in Rogers Pass will continue, reversing a decision to end the program next year. The Canadian Armed Forces will keep firing 105mm howitzers while a transition plan is developed.

Parks Canada says military support for avalanche control along a major highway corridor in southeastern British Columbia will continue, at least for now, in an apparent reversal of a decision to end the program next year.

Military Avalance Control To Continue

The announcement, made on November 20, 2026, ensures that the Canadian Armed Forces will maintain their critical safety role in the Rogers Pass area for the time being. There is currently no set end date for the operation. The core operation involves firing artillery shells to deliberately trigger snow slides along the Trans-Canada Highway. This section winds through Rogers Pass in Glacier National Park, a region known for heavy snowfall and dangerous avalanche conditions.

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The military has been conducting these safety operations for more than 60 years. Gun crews will continue to fire 105-millimetre howitzer field guns to bring down snow, preventing unplanned avalanches that could block the highway and endanger travelers. Members of the 1st Regiment of the Royal Canadian Horse Artillery (1RCHA) have been photographed positioning a 105mm Howitzer at Rogers Pass, B.C. , on Wednesday, March 4, 2015.

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THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff Bassett captured that image. The reversal comes after B.C.

's Transportation Ministry expressed serious concern earlier this year. The ministry reacted negatively when the Department of National Defence initially announced that its latest five-year agreement with Parks Canada would not be renewed after its expiry in 2027. That initial announcement raised immediate alarms regarding highway safety and infrastructure maintenance in the region. In its earlier justification, the Department of National Defence cited modernization policies within the military.

Transition Plan To Be Developed

The department claimed it needed to divest from what it referred to as legacy artillery systems. This strategic shift was intended to align military resources with newer equipment and operational requirements, but it threatened the continuity of the avalanche control program. Parks Canada stated it is now working directly with the Canadian Armed Forces to develop a comprehensive transition plan for the future of avalanche control in the area.

The agency emphasized that while the long-term strategy is being reevaluated, the military will continue its involvement in the meantime to ensure no gap in safety coverage. This collaborative approach aims to balance military modernization goals with the absolute necessity of road safety. The continued presence of military gun crews provides a crucial layer of protection for motorists using the Trans-Canada Highway.

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By triggering slides under controlled conditions, the artillery teams reduce the risk of massive, unpredictable avalanches blocking the route. This method has been a proven safety tool for decades, and its preservation ensures that travel through Glacier National Park remains as secure as possible. This development highlights the complex interplay between defense policy and critical infrastructure management.

Stakeholders Will Monitor Transition

While the Department of National Defence seeks to modernize its inventory, the specific needs of regions like Rogers Pass require specialized equipment and expertise. The temporary extension of the program allows time to find a sustainable solution that does not compromise public safety. Stakeholders, including the B.C. Transportation Ministry, will likely monitor the progress of the transition plan closely.

The goal is to establish a clear path forward that integrates modern military capabilities with the traditional safety measures that have protected the highway for generations. Until a new long-term agreement is finalized, the current arrangements will remain in full effect.