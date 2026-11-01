Parks Canada Notifies 53 of 98 PEI Workers of Possible Layoffs Amid National Cuts

Parks Canada has warned 53 of its 98 Prince Edward Island employees that their roles may be cut as the agency moves to eliminate about 500 full-time positions nationally, even as park visits rise.

Parks Canada has notified 53 of its 98 employees on Prince Edward Island that their roles might be affected, leaving more than half of the Island workforce waiting to learn whether they will lose their jobs.

Parks Canada Restructuring Causes Job Uncertainty

The notices went out in October. It is not yet clear how many of those workers will ultimately be laid off. The situation on PEI is part of a much larger national restructuring. Parks Canada plans to eliminate the equivalent of around 500 full-time positions across the country.

Also read Parks Canada set to slash warden detachments, officers across national parks

Nationally, nearly 3,000 employees have been notified that their jobs are impacted by the adjustment. In a statement to CTV News, the agency said the positions might no longer be required due to a lack of work, discontinued functions, or because the roles are being moved to locations where current employees do not want to relocate. The cuts were not a complete surprise.

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Union Criticizes Timing Of Federal Cuts

Chris Di Liberatore, a regional executive vice-president with the Public Service Alliance of Canada, said they follow the Liberal government comprehensive expenditure review aimed at reducing the size of the federal public service. Still, the number of employees facing an uncertain future caught the union off guard, as did the timing. Some members received the news on the last day of their working season. Di Liberatore called that timing quite disrespectful to the workers.

He said these are real people with real lives and real concerns about what is coming for their future. The context of the cuts has become more contentious because of recent tourism data. Amid trade tensions with the United States, the federal government introduced the Canada Strong Pass, offering free admission to parks and historic sites to promote domestic tourism and make exploring closer to home more affordable. The initiative worked.

Visits to Parks Canada sites rose 13 per cent in the summer of 2025 compared with the same period in 2023. That surge prompted the government to renew the program this year. The Canada Strong Pass ended September 7.

Numbers from 2026 are not yet available, but on PEI the agency anticipated significantly more traffic and warned that parking lots at popular beaches could fill before 11 a.m. The employees now in a precarious position are the same people who greeted visitors, maintained trails and campsites, and responded when hikers got lost. Di Liberatore said their responsibilities also extend to search and rescue operations.

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AI And Automation Role In Workforce Reductions

He argued that reducing these members at a time when the government is asking more and more people to come and visit our beautiful parks just makes absolutely no sense. He expressed skepticism about the reasoning behind the cuts, wondering whether artificial intelligence played a role in the decision. He questioned whether Ottawa believes automated kiosks could replace some employees who perform essential on-the-ground duties.

Parks Canada own 2026 to 2027 departmental plan calls for expanding AI and automation, including virtual assistants, to improve efficiency. However, the agency has not explicitly linked those initiatives to the workforce reductions. Di Liberatore urged the government to reconsider the cuts. He argued that an economic downturn is a time to strengthen public services, not reduce them, especially when those services are supporting a growing sector like tourism.