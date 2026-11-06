Parks Canada Issues Extreme Wave Advisory for Vancouver Island Storm

Parks Canada warns of dangerous waves up to eight metres on Vancouver Island's west coast from November 6 to 8, urging visitors to avoid beaches as storms and power outages compound risks.

Parks Canada has issued an Extreme Wave Hazard Advisory for the west coast of Vancouver Island, warning of dangerous ocean conditions as a powerful storm system approaches the region. The advisory covers the period from November 6 through 8, with wave heights expected to reach seven metres on Friday before building to as high as eight metres late Saturday and into Sunday.

Core Mechanism Of Extreme Coastal Hazards

Parks Canada states that the combination of powerful ocean swells, strong winds, and high tides will create hazardous conditions along exposed beaches and shorelines. Waves may reach well beyond the normal waterline, creating unpredictable and life-threatening environments for anyone near the coast.

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The agency warns that storm surges could cause flooding along upper beach areas and even reach nearby parking lots. Powerful surges can develop with little warning, sending water rushing up beaches and lifting or rolling large logs along the shoreline. Areas that appear completely dry can become submerged within seconds, leaving no safe refuge for those caught unaware.

Park Safety Protocols And Visitor Restrictions

Parks Canada does not encourage participation in any type of coastal or aquatic activities during this time period. Pacific Rim National Park Reserve, Parks Canada emphasized this stance in a social media post to ensure public safety amidst the dangerous weather.

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For those hoping to observe the large surf, Parks Canada suggests visiting the Florencia Bay Lookout and the observation deck at the Kwisitis Visitor Centre. These elevated positions provide a safe distance from the crashing waves and dangerous surge zones while allowing for clear visibility of the storm conditions.

Park staff will continue monitoring weather and ocean conditions throughout the weekend. Depending on the severity of flooding, some beach access points and parking lots could be temporarily closed. Visitors are being asked to respect all closures and check for updates before travelling into the park to avoid dangerous situations.

Impact On Travel And Regional Infrastructure

The hazardous coastal conditions are part of a larger storm system expected to affect Vancouver Island over the coming days. BC Ferries has warned passengers that numerous sailings could be cancelled across several routes as the weather system moves through the region, disrupting transportation networks.

Travellers are encouraged to check sailing schedules and service notices before leaving home to avoid being stranded or missing crucial connections. The storm's impact extends beyond immediate coastal dangers, creating broader logistical challenges for residents and tourists alike.

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Thousands of customers affected by power outages continue to deal with disruptions as the storm approaches. The latest figures show nearly 17,300 customers still without power on northern Vancouver Island, while southern Vancouver Island reports around 2,400 customers without electricity.

With another round of potentially severe weather approaching, residents are being encouraged to monitor B.C. Hydro's outage map and mobile app for updates on existing power interruptions. Anyone experiencing an outage that does not appear on the map can report it by calling 1-800-224-9376 or *49376 from a mobile phone.

Residents should also watch for fallen trees and damaged electrical infrastructure as the storm approaches. B.C. Hydro says downed power lines should always be treated as live, even if there are no visible signs of electrical activity. Anyone who encounters a damaged or fallen line should remain at least 10 metres away and immediately call 911.

For anyone visiting Pacific Rim National Park Reserve, Parks Canada is emphasizing that viewing large waves should never come at the expense of personal safety. The combination of high winds, massive waves, and power outages creates a complex emergency scenario that requires strict adherence to safety guidelines and official warnings.