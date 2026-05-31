Paris Saint-Germain to Face Aston Villa in UEFA Super Cup

Paris Saint-Germain will face Aston Villa in the 2026 UEFA Super Cup after securing their place in the final by winning the Champions League. The match will take place on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at Stadion Salzburg in Austria.

Paris Saint-Germain was crowned back-to-back champions in the Champions League final this Saturday (30) after beating Arsenal on penalties. The French club will face Aston Villa in the 2026 UEFA Super Cup, with the match taking place on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at Stadion Salzburg in Austria.

Paris Saint-Germain, who secured their place in the final by winning the Champions League, will be looking to retain their title against Aston Villa, who booked their spot in the final by winning the UEFA Europa League against Freiburg. The modern Austrian arena is home to FC Salzburg and was also one of the main venues of UEFA EURO 2008, hosting three group-stage matches on that occasion.

Salzburg thus becomes the 14th different city to host the European Super Cup since UEFA abandoned the fixed-host format in Monaco. Paris Saint-Germain arrive in Salzburg not only as the current holders of the Champions League trophy, but also as the defending Super Cup champions. In the 2025 edition, played in Udine, Italy, the Parisian side won the trophy in a similar fashion to this Saturday: after a 2-2 draw in normal time, they beat Tottenham on penalties.

Historically, Champions League winners have held a clear edge in the competition, lifting the Super Cup trophy in 30 of the 50 editions played so far. Aston Villa, meanwhile, will try to upset the French favorites and crown their remarkable return to the top of the continental stage.

The clash of champions will take place on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at 8:00 PM (mainland Portugal time) / 4:00 PM (Brasília time) and if the match is tied after the regular 90 minutes, the title will be decided directly by a penalty shootout, with no extra time





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