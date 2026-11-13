Paris court annuls Sotheby's sale of looted Pissarro painting, orders buyer disclosure

A French court has annulled Sotheby's 2024 sale of a Camille Pissarro painting looted during WWII and ordered the auction house to disclose the buyer's identity within two months or face daily penalties. The ruling favors descendants of Jewish owner Salomon Flavian and orders Mondex Corporation to pay 10,000 euros.

A Paris court has annulled Sotheby's sale of a Camille Pissarro painting and ordered the auction house to help the descendants of the artwork's original Jewish owner.

The painting, Darse de peche et bassin Duquesne, Dieppe, apres-midi ensoleillee (Fishing dock and Duquesne basin, Dieppe, sunny afternoon), fetched £1.2 million (roughly US$1.6 million) when sold by Sotheby's London branch in 2024 to an anonymous buyer. The Paris Judicial Court reached its judgment on Nov. 5, annulling the sale and ordering Sotheby's to disclose the full identity of the buyer within two months to enable the painting's return to the family.

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Sotheby's Sale Annulled By Paris Court

If Sotheby's fails to disclose the buyer's identity within that period, it will be liable to pay a 1,000 euro ($1,115) penalty for every additional day of non-compliance. Salomon Flavian, a Jewish banker of French and Romanian heritage, bought the 1902 landscape in 1935. When war broke out in September 1939, he arranged for the painting and dozens of others to be stored in crates at the Westminster Foreign Bank in Paris.

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Those crates, with the Pissarro painting inside, were seized by the Nazis in 1941. After the war, Flavian, who survived, was reunited with some of his looted artwork, but some works, including the Pissarro, were never restituted to the family. The painting's listing on Sotheby's website featured Flavian in the provenance section, but included only a single line stating: This work is being offered for sale pursuant to a settlement between the current owner and heirs of Salomon Flavian.

According to background in the court ruling, two of the Flavian descendants reached an agreement with the seller in 2024. Other descendants later brought a lawsuit over the sale, arguing they had not been party to that agreement. The court ruled in favor of those descendants. The court also ruled against the Toronto-based Mondex Corporation, a firm specializing in the return of Nazi-looted art.

Mondex Corporation Ordered To Pay Damages

Mondex assisted with the agreement between the painting's seller and two Flavian descendants. The court ordered Mondex to pay the descendants 10,000 euros (around $11,000). Mondex Corporation maintains the painting was not looted and that British art collector Edward Le Bas was the owner from 1939 to the early 1950s.

In a statement, Mondex said: We understand that the court's decision was lacking a detailed analysis of the provenance evidence provided and as such warrants an appeal so that all of the relevant facts can be considered thoroughly. Following the ruling, the Flavian descendants who brought the case issued a statement through their law firm, Cabinet Corinne Hershkovitch.

Sotheby's Disappointed By Historic Ruling

They said: The heirs of Salomon Flavian are pleased that the Paris Court of Justice has recognized the spoliation of the claimed Pissarro painting and, through this historic ruling, has restored the memory and honor of their father and grandfather. In a statement, Sotheby's said: While we respect its judgment regarding the restitution of Pissarro's Darse de peche et bassin Duquesne, we are disappointed by this aspect of the decision. The history of the artwork is complex.

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We fully recognise the profound losses suffered by the Flavian family during the Nazi era and, from the outset, have approached this matter responsibly and with the care and respect it deserves. Sotheby's added: There is a procedural process that will need to be followed in order for this aspect of the decision to be enforced in the UK, and we are reviewing the judgment in detail.

French Court Asserts Jurisdiction Over UK Sale

The action was taken against the U.K. arm of Sotheby's by a French court because the spoliation of Flavian's private collection had occurred in Nazi-occupied Paris. Nans Meger, a partner at Cabinet Corinne Hershkovitch, told CNN: There are established legal procedures for the recognition and enforcement of foreign judgments, and we are confident in our ability to pursue them successfully.

We will take all necessary legal steps to protect our clients' interests and secure the restitution of the painting, just as we have done consistently since the proceedings began in 2024. Meger added: It would also be important to highlight that the judgment is based on the French Ordinance of 21 April 1945, which itself stems from the 1943 Inter-Allied Declaration of London, and provides for the nullity of transactions involving property looted during the Nazi Occupation.

The Court also expressly referred to the 1998 Washington Principles on Nazi-Confiscated Art, endorsed by 44 countries, which, although non-binding, established an international framework for addressing Nazi-era art looting and seeking just and fair solutions. Despite it being more than 80 years since the end of the Second World War, the issue of looted art remains a hot topic.

The Nazi regime orchestrated the largest art theft in world history between 1933 and 1945, seizing more than 650,000 works of art across Europe from Jewish families, collectors and museums, according to the Center for Art Law.